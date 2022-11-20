6 Ways to Better Overcome Betrayal Trauma

Studies indicate that nearly 70% of people have experienced betrayal in a relationship, whether it be romantic or otherwise. Betrayal trauma can affect us on an emotional, psychological,and physical level. It can lead to depression, anxiety, stress and even PTSD. While the healing process is not easy, there are some things that can help us better overcome betrayal trauma.

Reach out to trusted friends and family. Having somebody you trust to talk with who can provide you comfort and support is essential for healing after betrayal trauma. Whether it’s venting your frustrations or sharing positive moments in your life, having someone who will listen without judgment can make all the difference.

Seek professional help if needed. Talking with a mental health professional may be necessary depending on how deep the betrayal ran and how long it lasted. A therapist will be able to help guide you through the process of getting over this difficult situation and provide insight into better ways of coping with future traumas.

Engage in activities that bring you joy. In the wake of betrayal trauma, it can be helpful to focus on positive things and activities that bring you joy or make you feel fulfilled. Whether it’s taking a walk, going for a drive, painting, journaling or reading a book – these can all help distract your mind from any negative thoughts or emotions that arise.

Take care of yourself physically and emotionally. Self-care should always be top priority no matter what the circumstance is. Make sure to get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, exercise regularly and practice mindfulness techniques such as meditation to minimize stress levels. Additionally, take time when needed to just relax and do something purely for yourself without any outside expectations.

Forgive yourself and the other person(s) involved. Betrayal trauma can lead to feelings of guilt and self-blame, so it’s important to forgive yourself for any mistakes you may have made during that time..

Allow yourself to feel your emotions. Don’t try to repress any of the emotions that come up after betrayal trauma, as this will only make it more difficult to overcome in the long run. Instead, allow yourself to fully feel all of the pain and sadness that comes with it – but don’t dwell on them for too long. Understand that these feelings are normal, and take steps towards healing.

No matter how hard betrayal trauma may be, remember that it does not define you and there is always hope for overcoming it. With time and effort you can heal from this traumatic experience and move forward in life with newfound strength and clarity. It’s important to know you’re not alone in this struggle, so reach out for help if needed. With the right support, you can overcome betrayal trauma and live a life of peace and happiness.