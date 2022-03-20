6 Ways to Bring More Nature into Your Living Space

Although everyone loves the idea of sitting near a beautiful garden full of flowers and trees, many people have difficulty bringing nature into their homes. This is mainly because they don’t know how to start or feel like it’s too difficult to care for plants or animals. However, there are some easy ways you can incorporate more nature into your home without much effort.

1. Plant a Rooftop Garden

Planting a rooftop garden is an excellent way to bring more natural elements into your living space. It’s important to work with the space that’s available to you, and for most city dwellers, that means planting a rooftop garden. This allows you to make use of the space available to you and maximize your living area.

2. Buy Live Plants

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to bring nature into your home, consider buying live plants from online nurseries or local garden centers. This is especially true if you want to bring certain types of plants into your home because some, like ferns and roses, need special care to grow properly. Live plants are also easier to take care of, and they don’t require as much attention as trees.

3. Use Natural Materials

Another way to bring nature into your home is by using natural materials. You could use bare branches to display your favorite books on a coffee table or crafts on a shelf, or you could get a comforter made of natural fibers like cotton and silk. Sand, stone, and shells are also great decor items that can be used in many different ways.

4. Keep a Terrarium

If you love plants but don’t have enough space in your home for a garden, consider keeping a terrarium. Terrariums are small and compact, so they’re perfect for those who live in tiny apartments or dorm rooms. You could keep a terrarium on a shelf or on the windowsill to bring nature into your home without taking up too much space.

5. Use Wall Art

If you love plants but don’t have enough space for a garden, consider using wall art to bring them into your living space. You could get artwork showing plants and flowers, or you could get canvases with geometric patterns that look like a forest. You could also get throw pillows made of natural fibers such as cotton and silk. Those who want something bigger could get a rug made of sisal.

6. Use Natural Fibers

If you love the idea of trees but feel like it’s too much work, you could use natural fibers such as cotton and sisal to bring trees into your home. You could even get furniture made from natural fibers to bring more nature into your living space.