6 Ways to Choose Between an Above-Ground or Inground Pool

When it comes to outdoor recreation and backyard fun, there’s nothing more classic than a pool. But with so many types of pools available with a wide range of price tags, picking one can seem like a monumental task. So, if you’re looking for a new pool, consider these six ways to choose between an above-ground or an inground pool.

Inground and Above-Ground; What’s the Deference?

Before choosing a pool, you must grasp the main distinctions between inground and above-ground pools.

Inground swimming pools are installed into the ground and are considered permanent swimming spaces. The pool structure is made of concrete, while the interior is lined with vinyl or fiberglass. Inground pools are the most common type of swimming pool.

Above-ground pools are generally made from steel, aluminum, or resin, which makes them lighter and easier to move and install. Because of their size and portability, above-ground options cost less than inground pools. Read on to learn how to choose between an above-ground or inground pool.

1. Cost

Above-ground pools are generally cheaper to build and maintain than inground pools. However, consider an inground pool if you want the most bang for your buck. These pools are of superior quality and have the advantage of being more affordable while lasting longer than above-ground pools.

2. Pool Design

Inground pools offer exclusive features, such as swirl stairways, corner entrance ladders, and an inground pool cover. Above-ground pools usually come with a diving platform and other design elements. However, the internal design is more limited.

3. Installation

Although installing an above-ground pool is more effortless, inground pools take longer to build and are more durable. An inground pool needs to be installed into the ground, which involves digging and lining it with a rigid wall. However, an above-ground pool is faster to place on an existing deck and requires no digging.

4. Maintenance

Above-ground pools are easier to maintain than inground pools. They do not require regular cleaning and maintenance. However, inground pools need you to regularly check the water chemistry, change the filter and perform other maintenance tasks. Inground pools require a higher upfront cost than above-ground pools.

5. Safety

Inground pools are safer than above-ground pools. The shallow water in an inground pool offers excellent protection against drowning and other injuries. An above-ground pool could pose a threat to kids, pets, or other pool users due to the lack of a safety enclosure.

6. Design

The design and aesthetic of an inground pool are much more diverse than above-ground pools. The pool’s unique shape or natural design could complement an already existing landscape. The shape and size of above-ground pools are more limited due to portability.

Whether it’s above-ground or inground, pool maintenance is the most important thing to look for in a new pool. In the long run, a pool will only be as good as how well it is maintained. A swimming pool will last for years if you do it right and stick to simple, routine maintenance tasks.

Consider your budget and how much time, money, and effort you want to put into building a pool. However, if you’re looking for beauty and reliability, an inground pool is more competent than an above-ground pool.