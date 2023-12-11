7 Helpful Ideas for Planning a Funeral in a Short Timeframe

Losing a loved one is an emotional time and experience for anyone. There’s certainly a lot of stress, and planning for a funeral with little time can add to difficulties. It’s important for people to have an idea of how to push through regardless of the pressure. Here are seven ideas that can help individuals work through grief and stress.

1- Create a Checklist of Things to Do

There are essential tasks that a person will need to promptly address, like contacting a funeral director, choosing cremation or a funeral, choosing a venue for the service, planning transportation, and notifying family and friends. A person will need a clear roadmap to remain organized and focused during this challenging time.

2- Delegate Responsibilities

People are willing to help. Turn to friends or relatives of the deceased, and assign tasks and responsibilities within their ability to follow through. This can shift lots of pressure off you, and help ensure that every aspect of the funeral service receives attention.

3- Choose a Trusted Funeral Director

Funeral directors play important roles in helping individuals plan a service. Choose a director with a reputation for providing support and handling important elements. They can help with obtaining permits, paperwork, and coordinating burial preferences for the deceased. The director helps a person focus on the emotional aspects of saying goodbye.

4- Plan for Simplicity

While planning a funeral in a short amount of time can be challenging, planning for simplicity can help manage things. You might consider choosing funeral packages that provide essential services. Consider also any benefits of holding worship services that are nearby as a convenience for family and friends. These choices also allow more time for grieving.

5- Use Technology

Technology can help you plan and communicate in ways with people that weren’t available in the past. There are digital invitations that a person can send through social media or email channels. Some people even choose to live-stream their service, where people can participate from a distance and feel included in the service. In today’s world, millions of people connect with their mobile devices.

6- Lean on Your Support Network

In this time, your support network can provide invaluable assistance. Friends and family members are there to provide the emotional support you need. They can help with tasks, and share the enormous responsibility of planning the funeral. They can also lend a shoulder for you to grieve on while also honoring the memory of your loved one.

7- Create a Session to Share Memories

Friends and family have a lot of memories to share about departed loved ones. Plan for sharing during the service, or wait to share online. This can be a time for remembering and comforting. The session can help celebrate a loved one’s life, and let everyone share in the grieving process. Careful planning is the key. Just remember that it’s okay to seek assistance from those who understand your needs.

Planning a funeral is stressful, but especially when planning one in a short timeframe. Even if you feel rushed, take time to gather your thoughts, make a plan, and think about how to best honor your loved one.