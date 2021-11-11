7 Important Ways to Make Moving to a New Home During the Holidays Easier

It can be difficult to move at any point during the year, but it can be especially difficult to move during the holiday season. There are some things that you can do to make things easier on all involved if you are forced to move during the holiday season.

1. Commit to Staying Flexible

When you move during the holiday season, you need to know that your holiday plans are not going to look like they normally do. Be flexible. Be willing to change your plans as needed, and look for new ways of celebrating with your family.

2. Choose Simple Gifts for Loved Ones

When you are focused on moving, you are not going to want to dedicate a lot of energy toward shopping for gifts. Choose simple gifts for loved ones, purchasing items for family members who move with you that will help them complete their own space in your new home.

3. Get Help Packing

Hiring a moving company can be especially helpful if you are moving during the holiday season. Pay professionals to pack up your things so that you have more time to focus on holiday plans.

4. Make Holiday Plans in Your New Community

When you move, the sooner that you can get to know members of your new community and feel like a part of that community, the less time you will spend missing your old home. You should be able to find holiday events taking place in your new community, and you should use those events to get to know your new neighbors.

5. Purchase a Simple Decoration or Two

If you choose not to decorate your new home, the place might feel cold and you might miss holidays of the past. If you go all out and decorate that new home, though, you might struggle to get your things put away or you might wear yourself out. You should purchase a few decorations for the new home that will give the place a homey and festive feel but that will not be difficult to set up.

6. Invite Family to Join You

You should invite your loved ones to either help with your move or come and see you as soon as you are settled in your new place. Family time is important during the holidays, and you might invite those closest to you to come and spend the holidays with you in your new home. Warn your guests that things will not be perfect, but trust that you will all have fun anyway.

7. Keep a List of Things You Need to Get Done

It can be helpful to keep a checklist during any move. This can be especially important if you are moving during the holidays. If you need to purchase gifts or groceries for a meal that you are going to be making, you can include those tasks on the checklist along with a reminder to get an internet connection set up or change your address on different listings.