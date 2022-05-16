7 Simple Ways to Practice Self-Care on a Daily Basis

Indeed, life isn’t always a bed of roses, and it can be hard to take care of yourself. Sometimes you might feel so tired, stressed out, or beaten down that you don’t have the energy to do anything yourself. Self-care may seem like an extravagant luxury when your heart feels heavy with pain or your mind is clouded with sorrow, but in reality, self-care – both emotional and physical – is essential for good health and wellbeing.

1. Spend Time in Silence

We often feel so stressed and overwhelmed that we can’t even find the time for ourselves, much less for silence and reflection. But we must give ourselves enough time and space to connect with ourselves in a meaningful way. So do whatever you need to do to quiet your mind and break free from life’s everyday stresses and demands. Even a few minutes of silence and reflection can help restore balance.

2. Take Time to Rest

Many of us are so busy that sleep doesn’t even feature on our list of priorities. But if you don’t get some quality rest and sleep, then your body, mind, and spirit won’t function in a way that is beneficial for you. So try to make the time for 7-8 hours of sleep each night, and permit yourself to rest whenever you need it. Take a nap, take some quiet time alone with a book or your favorite music, or spend time with others who also value self-care.

3. Go Out on Your Own

It’s easy to become overly dependent on other people, particularly those we love, but we must have time to be ourselves, just enjoying what we like best. Spend 30 minutes a day taking care of yourself by going for a walk in the countryside, seeing a movie or theatre performance, or going for a run.

4. Take Time for Meals

We have heard so much lately about the importance of eating fresh foods, but we don’t often think about getting good quality food that nourishes our bodies and makes us feel good. So take time to cook special meals that make you feel good and enjoy them with those you care about most. Try to eat at least 4-5small meals each day.

5. Take Time for Restorative Exercise

Exercise is also important for our physical and emotional health and can play a big part in the experience of self-care. So do some stretching, do some gentle yoga or tai chi, work out with a personal trainer, or learn to use simple exercise equipment at home. Try to spend 30 minutes in the morning and 30 minutes at night working out–that way, you don’t leave yourself short on time when you need it most!

6. Spend Time on Skincare Routine

There is far too much emphasis on the importance of a correct diet when thinking about skincare. Our skin is the largest organ in our body, and exfoliating regularly helps to dislodge those nasty toxins, so do at least one 20-minute facial a week–even for just 10 minutes. Then apply a potent moisturizer or face oil, even if it’s just to your hand or feet before bedtime, and put on a little makeup after that if you like–it can make you feel especially refreshed in the morning!

7. Get a Massage

Massage is one of our most important ways of connecting on an emotional level, and massages can also help improve circulation, oxygenate the blood and relieve tension. So try to schedule weekly massages for 30 minutes if you can, even just partnering with someone else or using the rubbing techniques designed for partaking in self-care.