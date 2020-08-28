7 Tips for Adjusting to a New Home

When you move into a new home, you start thinking about what you can do to transform it into your own home. There are so many new smells and looks that it takes a while to get used to the atmosphere and your general movement throughout the house.

Many different families may have made precious memories in your new living space, but you and your household are yet to do the same. So here are a few things you can do, to make your new home well and truly yours.

Check the Infrastructure

Even before you have arrived at the home, make sure that all the appliances are working. As part of the infrastructure of the home, the kitchen fixtures need to show you they have a life left in them. Check the large appliances left behind, if any, as well as the crucial background appliances such as the AC, heater, water heater, light fixtures, and windows.

Checking the water heater for proper maintenance is often overlooked, but impacts your move-in experience exponentially. It’s important that your unit complies with the law, especially in California. Calling The Water Heater Company in Tujunga will save you money and time as they come around and check to see if you have seismic straps, water pressure valves and that the unit is in the correct location, among other things.

Odorize the House

Weather permitting, open all the windows immediately to air out the house and freshen it. You can also bring some scents with you to give your new home a unique smell that is uniquely of your family. Scented candles, oil diffusers, flowers, or even a homemade potpourri for your stove to get a warm, welcoming smell permeating the house.

Get to Know Your Neighbor

Part of moving into a new neighborhood is of course, meeting the people that live either side of your home. You don’t have to make a big greeting ritual, but just ring their doorbell with a plate of cookies on the first day. It breaks the ice and lets everyone know who you are and what you’re about.

Explore the Area

Once you’ve unpacked the essentials, take a small break to walk around the neighborhood a minute and acclimate yourself. You have probably been packing for many weeks and now that you’re finally here, unpacking can wait an hour or two.

Go to the local park with the family, explore the area on foot. Take in the sights and sounds, explore the restaurants and leisure activities. Join some local activities like festivals, sports games, fundraisers and charity auctions.

A Trip to the Garden Store

You may already have the interior decorations to make it your home on the inside, so then it’s time to work on the outside. If you don’t have a yard, you can find some household plants to liven up the room.

Otherwise, design the look of your front or backyard, and go to the local greenhouse to pick out some flower, plants or vegetables to start planting when the time is right.

Cook a Meal

You will very well be exhausted your first few days there, so it’s permissible to have a take-home dinner, but you’ll want to start your normal routine as soon as possible. You can bring the whole family together on what to make, and then cook it together. This helps establish the beginning of fond memories in the home.

Make the Bed

The sooner you’re comfortable in the house, the sooner you adjust and feel more at home. The following few weeks after moving in will be hectic as you scramble to organize everything, but taking two minutes at the beginning of the day to make the bed is something that will give you a measure of peace before facing the rest of the house.