Your kidneys are two of the most important organs in your body. They filter your blood, removing waste and excess fluid. They also produce hormones that regulate blood pressure, red blood cell production, and calcium metabolism.

Unfortunately, kidney disease is relatively common, affecting about 1 in 7 adults in the United States. But there are things you can do to keep your kidneys healthy and reduce your risk of developing kidney disease.

Here are 7 tips for keeping your kidneys healthy.

1. Keep blood pressure under control

High blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney disease. So it’s important to keep your blood pressure under control if you want to protect your kidneys. If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may also prescribe medication to help lower it.

2. Drink plenty of fluids

Drinking six to eight glasses of water a day helps flush out toxins from your body and prevents kidney stones from forming.

3. Eat a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains helps keep your kidneys healthy by maintaining a healthy blood pressure and preventing obesity.

4. Exercise regularly

Exercise helps reduce the risk of developing kidney disease by keeping your blood pressure under control and your weight down.

5. Don’t smoke

Smoking increases your risk of developing kidney disease and can damage the blood vessels in your kidneys.

6. Limit alcohol consumption

Drinking too much alcohol can also damage your kidneys and lead to kidney disease.

7. Get regular checkups

See your doctor for regular checkups and screenings, especially if you have a family history of kidney disease.

Healthy Kidneys

Keeping your kidneys healthy is important for your overall health and well-being. By following these tips, you can help keep your kidneys healthy and reduce your risk of developing kidney disease.