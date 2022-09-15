7 Tips to Choose the Best Out-of-State Moving Company for You

Moving is a difficult process, no matter how you slice it. You must pack up all of your belongings and load them onto another truck or trailer, find a new place to live while also trying to cling to your sense of home, and finally, unpack all of your belongings again. With everything on your plate already, it can be hard enough, so why add more stress by choosing the wrong moving company? To help you avoid this fate, we have compiled some tips and tricks for how to choose the best out-of-state moving company for you.

1. Check Reviews & Reputation

The first step in choosing any moving company is to check reviews and research their reputation. A quick Google search will reveal many review sites and message boards where people can rate their experience with different companies. It’s essential to read through these reviews to understand what others have experienced and whether or not the company is reputable.

2. Check Whether They are Insured

Many moving companies around the country don’t have insurance, meaning that if something goes wrong with your move, they won’t be held responsible. You should look for moving companies that are insured. Typically, an insurance company will help in situations like this where a customer has their goods damaged because of negligence. This can help you avoid any potential lawsuits from the moving company.

3. Get an Estimate in Writing

When you request quotes from different out-of-state moving companies, make sure you get the estimate in writing. This written estimate should include the services they will provide, how much it will cost, and other pertinent information. If a company refuses to give you an estimate or tries to provide a verbal estimate, move on to the next company. They are probably trying to scam you.

4. Make Sure They Offer Packing Services

One of the most tedious and time-consuming moving parts is packing everything into boxes. To save you the headache, look for companies that offer packing services. This will speed up the process and allow you to focus on other things. Make sure they do a good job packing everything so that nothing gets damaged during the move.

5. Choose a Company That Uses Newer Equipment

When hiring an out-of-state moving company, you want to ensure they use newer equipment. This will help ensure your belongings are safe and secure while in transit. If they are using old equipment, there is a higher chance that something could go wrong and your belongings could get damaged.

6. Compare Your Moving Estimates

Once you have received estimates from a few different out-of-state moving companies, it’s time to compare them. Make sure that you are comparing apples to apples when you do this. Some companies might try to lowball you by not including certain services in their estimate. Once you have found the company that offers the best value for your money, you can move forward with hiring them.

7. Schedule a Site Visit

If possible, you should schedule a site visit with the out-of-state moving company before you hire them. This will allow you to see their equipment and understand how they operate. It will also let you meet the staff and get a feel for their customer service.

These are just a few tips to help you choose the best out-of-state moving company. By following these tips, you can rest assured knowing that your belongings are in good hands. Remember, the most important thing is to do your research before hiring a company.