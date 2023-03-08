8 Actions to Take to Make Sure a Home’s AC is Working Properly

Maintaining your home’s air conditioning system is crucial to ensure its longevity, efficiency, and optimal performance. Neglecting routine maintenance can lead to higher energy bills, uncomfortable indoor temperatures, and costly repairs. If you want to extend the life of your air conditioner, reduce energy costs and keep your home comfortable in the summer months, here are eight tips to help you get started.

1. Keep It Clean

Your home’s air conditioner is integral to your energy-efficient cooling system. You will increase the system’s efficiency by ensuring it isn’t clogged with dust, dirt, and other airborne particles. Pay special attention to your vents and components and the outside unit itself. Ensure your AC unit is cleaned regularly for it to function efficiently.

2. Change Your Filters

The filters in your AC system are designed to protect against dust, pollen, and other airborne particles. They also remove some of the humidity and moisture in your home. A dirty filter can restrict airflow, reduce the efficiency of your system, and cause it to wear down more quickly over time.

3. Check the Thermostat

A dirty thermostat is often the cause of an inefficient system. Filters should be replaced every six months, while your thermostat should be inspected and cleaned every four to six months. However, a dirty and malfunctioning thermostat can make the job more complex; cleaning the coil and following a routine maintenance schedule is essential to ensure your system runs at peak efficiency.

4. Schedule Regular Maintenance

Regular maintenance can also help prolong the life of your air conditioning system. Hire a professional HVAC service to come out on a routine basis, inspect your system, and make repairs as necessary.

5. Service Your Compressor or Condenser

Your home’s air conditioner has a compressor or condenser, essentially a pump. Over time and with regular use, dust can collect within the unit. This makes it work more slowly and less efficiently. Because of this, consider having your system professionally tested and cleaned by a technician regularly.

6. Use a Timer

Allowing your system to run too long can cause it to wear out faster, increasing your energy bills. Installing a timer can help regulate your AC running time.

7 . Fix AC Leaks

Air conditioning systems often have small leaks, even when a routine maintenance check is performed. These tiny holes can allow an immense amount of cool air to escape outside. While this might not be an issue on a day when the temperatures are mild, it could make a massive difference during extreme heat.

8. Insulate to Keep Air Cool

Insulating your home’s structure can help keep the excellent air inside once pumped outside. Keeping cool air within your home will save you money, allow for a more comfortable environment and increase the efficiency of your AC unit.

Keeping your home’s AC system in good working order will help you reduce energy costs, keep the temperature inside your home at an optimal level, and extend the life of your air conditioner. These tips can help you keep your AC working at optimal conditions.