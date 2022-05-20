8 Hidden Benefits of Growing Your Own Mushrooms at Home

Growing your own mushrooms can be an easy way to start gardening. Aside from the knowledge of knowing what is on your food, nothing is more satisfying than being able to eat something you have grown in your own yard. There are many benefits to growing your own mushrooms, so take a look below at some of those reasons.

1. Control How You Grow Your Own Food

Growing mushrooms in your own yard can allow you to decide how organically your produce is grown. There are so many pesticides in our food that trying to grow mushrooms are a good start to gardening.

Mushrooms are incredibly versatile in the culinary world. There are several types of mushrooms that you can grow depending on what way you would like to eat them. They can be used in Italian food and herbal remedies, and they make great vegan burgers.

2. Health Benefits to Growing Mushrooms

Some of the best produce to eat for your health is mushrooms. They are full of antioxidants and vitamins that have been known to fight diseases such as high cholesterol, diabetes, cancer, and immune disorders. In fact, the use of mushrooms, whether eating them or using them for medicinal purposes, has been around for thousands of years.

3. Great for Small Spaces

Mushrooms can grow in small spaces. Even if you don’t have a big yard, you can still try to grow mushrooms. They prefer dark, humid environments, so growing them in a basement or garage in a planter is ideal.

4. Growing Mushrooms is Educational

If you are still undecided about growing mushrooms at this point, it can be a very educational type of produce to grow. Mushrooms, unlike fruits and vegetables, are part of the fungi family. They grow in the wild on objects like old logs and in damp environments. Learning about the process of mushroom growing can be interesting for you and your family

5. Make Money by Growing Mushrooms

Mushrooms can make you money. Not only would growing mushrooms be an exciting new hobby for you, but it may become a way to make extra money. There are many types of mushrooms and not all of those are available in grocery stores. If you were to grow some of the more well-known edible mushrooms, you would potentially be able to sell these locally, without putting in much effort

6. Try Gardening as a Hobby

In mentioning hobbies, gardening is a great one to pick up. It is a good exercise if you need an excuse to get outside and absorb some sun. Gardening also gives you the pleasure and appreciation for nature and how amazing it is.

7. Weather Won’t Affect Mushroom Growing

Mushroom growing is not subject to extreme weather changes like growing other produce. If grown indoors, you can have mushrooms year-round. Many other types of products are only raised at certain times of the year. That is why it would be a good idea to try bringing your mushrooms in for the winter if you decide to grow them in a pot or planter of some kind.

8. Provides Nutrients to Your Soil