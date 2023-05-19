8 Simple Ways to Make a Backyard a Safer Space This Summer

As the weather gets warmer, many of us will spend more time in our backyards, enjoying outdoor activities with family and friends. However, ensuring that our backyard is a safe space for everyone, especially children and pets, is essential.

By implementing a few simple measures, you can create a secure environment that allows you to enjoy the summer season with peace of mind. Here are eight easy ways to achieve that:

1. Trim Your Trees Regularly

Overgrown trees and branches can pose a risk of falling and causing injuries or damage during summer storms. Regular tree maintenance helps prevent accidents and ensures your backyard remains safe. Consider hiring a professional tree trimming service to handle this task safely and efficiently.

2. Install Adequate Lighting

Proper lighting is essential for maintaining a safe backyard environment, especially during the evening and night. Install motion-sensor lights around your backyard to deter intruders and provide visibility in dark areas. Well-lit pathways and stairs reduce the risk of tripping or falling accidents.

3. Secure Fences and Gates

Installing a fence around your backyard keeps children and pets from wandering off and entering potentially dangerous areas. Choose a sturdy fence at least four feet high to create a secure boundary. Check local regulations and obtain any necessary permits before installing a fence.

4. Remove Hazards and Debris

Keep your backyard clutter-free and remove any potential hazards. Inspect your yard regularly and remove fallen branches, rocks, or other debris that could cause tripping or injury. Also, store garden tools, chemicals, and other potentially dangerous items in a secure place, out of reach of children and pets.

5. Provide Adequate Shade

During hot summer days, having enough shade in your backyard is essential to protect yourself and your family from the sun’s harmful rays. Install umbrellas, shade sails, or awnings to create shaded areas to relax and cool down. Ensure there is enough shade over play areas to protect children from excessive sun exposure.

6. Enforce Pool Safety Measures

If you have a pool, implement strict safety measures to prevent accidents. Install a fence around the pool with a self-closing gate, and ensure it meets local safety regulations. Consider using pool alarms or covers when the pool is not in use. Keep rescue equipment nearby and teach children basic water safety skills.

7. Create a Soft Play Surface

If you have children, creating a safe play area in your backyard is important. Consider using a soft play surface, like rubber mulch or synthetic turf, under swing sets and play structures to cushion falls. Regularly inspect and maintain the play equipment to ensure it remains sturdy and safe.

8. Eliminate Standing Water

Standing water can attract insects, like mosquitoes, and pose a health risk to you and your family. Check your backyard for areas with stagnant water, like birdbaths, empty containers, or clogged gutters, and eliminate them.

Creating a safe backyard environment is crucial to enjoying summer activities with peace of mind. By implementing these eight easy measures, you can ensure a secure space for everyone. Prioritizing safety allows you to fully enjoy the warm weather while safeguarding the well-being of your loved ones.