RVs nowadays are like a home away from home and can be furnished with all the comforts of a regular house. Whether you’re upping your camping game or need a more permanent homebase, here are 8 tips for furnishing your RV:

Measure your space carefully before buying furniture. Make sure that whatever you choose will fit in the designated area. Also, consider which direction the doors open and if there is enough room for them to do so without blocking movement around other pieces of furniture.

Choose lightweight furniture that has been designed for RV use, or select items made of materials such as aluminum or plastic – these tend to be much lighter than wood-based pieces and won’t add unnecessary weight to your rig. Additionally, look for pieces with foldable legs or arms that can be taken apart when not in use.

Take advantage of vertical storage space by installing shelves and cabinets above your bed or in any other available nooks. These can be used to store items such as clothes, books and even kitchen supplies.

Don’t forget about window treatments! You may not think of them when thinking about furnishing an RV, but curtains are a great way to give your rig a more homey feel while also providing some privacy – especially helpful if you plan on staying in one place for an extended period of time.

Invest in a comfortable mattress. A mattress is the foundation of a good night’s sleep, so don’t skimp on this purchase. Choose one that is designed specifically for RVs as they tend to be designed with RV space constraints in mind and are often thicker than standard mattresses. Additionally, consider purchasing mattress toppers or mattress pads for added comfort.

If you need more floor space or storage solutions without sacrificing comfort, look for furniture with built-in features such as ottomans with storage compartments or futons that double as beds. Also consider using wall mountable shelves and racks to store additional items out of sight.

Don’t forget the finishing touches! Add a few homey items like throw pillows on your couch, wall art, and plants to give your RV an inviting atmosphere – it’s the little details that make all the difference. You could also look for appliances that double as decor such as a vintage-style refrigerator or an old-fashioned stove.

Now that you’ve got the basics covered, it’s time to think about lighting. Lighting can really help set the mood in your RV and make it feel more homey. Consider adding a few wall sconces or lamps in areas where you plan on spending most of your time, such as the living room, kitchen or bedroom. Adding a dimmer switch can also be a great way to create different atmospheres depending on the situation.

By following these eight simple tips for furnishing your RV, you’ll be able to enjoy all the comforts of home no matter where you go! Happy furnishing!