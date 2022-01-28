8 Ways You Can Improve Communication in Your Business

Any organization’s ability to function effectively depends on its ability to communicate internally. Employees should feel comfortable communicating with their coworkers as well as higher management, as this contributes to overall productivity and performance. The following are some practical suggestions for increasing internal communication:

1. Open a Line of Communication

Keep staff informed about company developments, progress, and future plans. This might be done via a bi-monthly newsletter or during business meetings. Allow employees to participate in this debate as well. Encourage questions and comments, and make it clear that any and all suggestions are welcome. Employees are more likely to communicate effectively if they believe they have a say in the company’s direction.

2. Become an expert in digital communication

Emojis and slang have made digital communication more personal while also making it less official than ever before. However, you should not treat digital interactions any less seriously than you would orally or in writing. Write emails and chat messages as though they were being read by anyone in your company. No matter who you’re speaking with, maintain discretion and diplomacy. Also, avoid employing slang or colloquialisms that may not be understood or appreciated by all recipients. It will be easier to avoid misunderstandings and unneeded provocations if you use simple terminology. It will also give the impression that you are a professional.

3. Create a sense of unity

Effective communication creates a positive environment in which teams can thrive. When team members communicate in a good and encouraging manner, they become stronger and collaborate more effectively. Working with those who have good communication skills is easier and less stressful. Because great communicators aim toward finding solutions, job conflicts or friction are quickly addressed.

4. Put intranet software in place.

Intranet software is a great way to boost communication in the office. An intranet is a powerful internal communications network with easy-to-use collaborative tools, as well as solutions that streamline regular business procedures. It allows employees to communicate and exchange ideas without fear of being judged. Intranet software’s popularity is skyrocketing, and it’s just getting more intuitive to serve every element of business.

5. Concentrate on collaborating rather than dominating conversations.

In corporate communications, lectures, monologues, and rants have no place. Stop speaking for longer than 5 minutes at a time, unless you’re giving a presentation or conducting a demonstration. Reduce the complexity of what you’re attempting to express as much as possible, and invite others to comment on the topic.

6. Locate and contact shy or introverted employees

Some folks are plain timid, no matter how you slice it. Even if they’re very good at what they’re doing.

Identifying and reaching out to shy individuals might assist in breaking down communication barriers that they may have erected in the workplace.

Showing real interest in this type of employee and developing a stronger working relationship will help them feel more at ease and open up. Keep in mind, however, that this might be a protracted process; shyness does not go away suddenly!

7. Encourage staff to provide feedback.

Give your staff various ways to provide feedback to ensure that they feel heard. Regularly sending out an employee engagement survey is a wonderful place to start, but don’t stop there. Conduct periodic stay interviews to find out why employees have stayed with your organization, what’s working well for them, and what they’d like to see improved. You can also gather feedback and initiate conversations by posting open-ended questions for employees to answer to if you utilize a knowledge engagement platform like Bloomfire.

It could also be good to have an anonymous feedback channel. Let’s face it: not all communication is positive, which is just fine. Many employees are hesitant to complain to their supervisor about anything, whether it’s a problem with management, a problem with a coworker, or any other improvement they’d like to see in the workplace. So that the organization may continue to learn and grow, your employees need a mechanism to express constructive comments.

8. Schedule 1:1s on a weekly or monthly basis.