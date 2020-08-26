Adam Ferrari, CEO and Founder of Ferrari Energy, Says Don’t Neglect Professional Development During the Pandemic

As society continues to adjust to necessary social distancing and safety procedures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are looking for ways to keep their staff productive and engaged. A great approach to doing so is to continue to encourage professional development despite working remotely.

Adam Ferrari, a petroleum engineer, and mineral rights entrepreneur says to not forget about professional development in the workplace during the pandemic. Through his experience as CEO and founder at private mineral acquisition company, Ferrari Energy, he has learned that companies can increase morale and boost productivity despite the limitations and challenges of working remotely during a period of economic downturn and social instability. Below, Ferrari discusses this topic further:

The Importance of Professional Development

Amid layoffs, remote work, and limited department budgets, most managers do not consider how they could continue to foster professional career development opportunities within their teams. This is a mistake, because more than ever, motivation and productivity are needed in the workplace to encourage company morale and productivity. In addition, businesses are having to completely alter their business models to accommodate public health safety matters. These drastic changes can be intimidating and discouraging for employees. Investing in these employees gives them a sense of value, and will encourage them to push forward despite their anxieties.

There are multiple benefits from investing in professional development, including improving employee morale, increasing the feeling of being valued by the company, and a boost in continuous growth. This will benefit not only the employee but also the company.

In the Virtual Office

With so many businesses having to rely on remote working, professional development is often hard to maneuver. There are several critical points on how to integrate and practice professional development in the workplace, even if employees perform their jobs from home:

Updates and Clear Communication- Businesses who want to practice professional development should give their team the chance to grow together as a community. This tactic requires the right guidance from upper management and company leaders. During times of economic or social decline, continual updates and addressing all concerns and questions regarding necessary changes are essential. Communicate all expectations daily so as to prevent confusion or miscommunication across departments.

Walk the Walk- It is one thing to communicate expectations, and it is another to live them out as an example. Employers should be mindful of their behaviors during this time and should hold themselves to a higher standard.

Practice Flexibility- The term professional development can be broken down by understanding that professionalism is the standard, but growth is the journey. Businesses who want to successfully take advantage of the benefits that professional development can have on employees should practice flexibility through the difficulties everyone faces with any social or economic changes. Have a “we are all in this together” mentality within the organization’s culture.

About Adam Ferrari