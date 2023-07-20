Attracting Gen Z Talent to the Workplace

Recruiting and retaining Gen Z employees has become a significant challenge for organizations, as job transitions among this generation have increased by 80% year over year. Gen Z will make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025 and 30% by 2030, and they are joining the workforce at an earlier age compared to previous generations. However, many companies struggle to connect with and maintain Gen Z employees.

There are several factors contributing to this challenge faced by organizations. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic impact disproportionately affected younger workers, leading to increased layoffs and furloughs among Gen Z individuals. This has created a sense of insecurity and reluctance to commit to a job offer. Additionally, there is often a misalignment of career expectations between Gen Z employees and employers, leading to high turnover rates.

To recruit and retain Gen Z talent, companies need to adapt their strategies. It is crucial to establish clear expectations regarding salary, benefits, and job responsibilities. Respect in the workplace is essential for promoting positive mental health among Gen Z employees, who are facing a mental health crisis. Nurturing meaningful connections with intentional communication is key for Gen Z employees, who face information overload.