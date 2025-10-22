Carolina Beaches Ranked by Risk: Drownings, DUIs, and Shark Attacks Reveal a Hidden Crisis

For generations, the beaches of North and South Carolina have been celebrated as some of America’s most iconic escapes — endless boardwalks, gentle surf, and family-friendly charm. But beneath their postcard-perfect image lies a chilling reality few visitors ever see.

A comprehensive 25-year study by Auger & Auger Accident and Injury Lawyers has uncovered more than 600 deaths along the Carolina coastlines since 2000, revealing that the same destinations attracting millions of visitors each year are also the sites of the region’s deadliest beach tragedies.

The research examined verified fatality data across three key categories — drownings, shark attacks, and DUI-related deaths in beach counties — painting a stark picture of how beauty and danger collide on the Carolina shoreline.

Tourist Hotspots, Hidden Dangers

The study found that over half of all victims were tourists, many unfamiliar with local surf conditions, rip currents, and coastal roadways. Popularity, it turns out, comes at a price: the beaches drawing the biggest crowds are often the ones where visitors face the highest risk of never returning home.

“They came to the coast — too many left in body bags,” said a spokesperson for Auger & Auger. “These aren’t freak accidents. They’re patterns of preventable loss.”

Key Findings

Myrtle Beach, SC ranks #1 overall with 230 total fatalities , including 135 drownings and 75 DUI-related deaths .

Folly Beach, SC records the highest fatality rate per visitor , at 77.5 deaths per million tourists .

The Outer Banks, NC leads the Carolinas in shark attacks , with 28 confirmed incidents since 2000.

51% of all drowning victims were out-of-state visitors unfamiliar with local surf conditions.

DUI deaths exceeded drownings during several peak weekends in South Carolina.

Wrightsville Beach, NC has the highest death density in its state despite a smaller tourist population.

The Carolinas’ Most Dangerous Beaches (2000–2024)

Rank Beach Location Drownings Shark Attacks DUI Fatalities Total Fatalities Annual Visitors Fatalities per 1M Visitors % Tourist Victims 1 Myrtle Beach, SC 135 20 75 230 19,000,000 12.1 58% 2 Outer Banks, NC 90 28 34 152 3,500,000 43.4 49% 3 Folly Beach, SC 45 8 40 93 1,200,000 77.5 53% 4 Wrightsville Beach, NC 25+ 3 18 46 800,000 57.5 47% 5 Hilton Head, SC 30 5 35 70 2,500,000 28.0 51%

Breaking Down the Data

Myrtle Beach, SC

The Carolinas’ most visited resort town also tops the list for overall fatalities. Despite attracting 19 million tourists annually, lifeguard staffing is seasonal and flag systems inconsistent. Nearly 60% of drowning victims were visitors from out of state.

Outer Banks, NC

With 28 shark incidents and 152 total deaths, the Outer Banks ranks second overall. Vast, under-patrolled coastlines and strong rip currents contribute to one of the region’s highest fatality rates per visitor.

Folly Beach, SC

The most statistically dangerous beach in the Carolinas. With 93 deaths and a relatively small visitor count, Folly Beach sees a fatality rate more than six times higher than Myrtle Beach, with holiday weekends particularly high-risk for drownings and DUIs.

Wrightsville Beach, NC

Despite its compact size, Wrightsville has logged 46 fatalities, including over 25 drownings. Experts cite infrastructure gaps and limited off-season patrols as major contributing factors.

Hilton Head Island, SC

With 70 deaths and over 50% of victims identified as tourists, Hilton Head’s safety reputation contrasts sharply with reality. Peak summer months account for the majority of incidents.

A Preventable Pattern

The Auger & Auger study found that 77.5 deaths per million visitors at Folly Beach and rising DUI deaths in South Carolina point to a statewide public safety gap.

“People assume that branded or luxury destinations are automatically safer,” said a coastal safety analyst involved in the study. “But many of these beaches rely on part-time lifeguards, underfunded flag systems, and inconsistent enforcement.”

The findings show that during summer and holiday weekends, DUI fatalities often exceed drowning deaths — highlighting the dangers not just in the water, but on the roads that lead to it.

Methodology

The analysis by Auger & Auger Accident and Injury Lawyers covered the years 2000 through 2024, using verified public and official records:

Drowning data: NOAA, U.S. Lifesaving Association, and state health departments

Shark incidents: International Shark Attack File (ISAF)

DUI fatalities: NHTSA and state crash databases

Tourist origin: EMS and medical examiner records

Visitor volume: State tourism boards and Convention & Visitor Bureaus

Each beach’s ranking was determined by a weighted Danger Index, with Drownings (40%), Shark Attacks (30%), and DUI Fatalities (30%).

A Call for Awareness

The study’s message is not to deter tourism — but to encourage awareness.

Simple steps like learning to spot rip currents, respecting warning flags, swimming only near lifeguards, and never mixing alcohol with swimming or driving could save dozens of lives every year.