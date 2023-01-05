Common Utah Car Accidents and How to Avoid Them

Every region is different when it comes to driving, and Utah is no exception. Safe driving is essential in any state, but understanding the more common types of car accidents that occur in Utah can ultimately help you in avoiding them. Below are seven of the most common types of car accidents in Utah and how to avoid them:

1) Rear-End Accidents:

Rear-end car accidents are one of the most common collisions in Utah, accounting for up to 50% of all crashes. Many rear-end accidents are caused by distracted driving or following too closely, known as “tailgating”. To help avoid these types of accidents, always keep your distance from other vehicles, and be sure to give the vehicle in front of you plenty of space to stop if necessary.

2) Drunk Driving:

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, drinking and driving is a major factor in car accidents throughout the state. If you choose to drink alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver or call a taxi or ride-share service like Uber or Lyft to get home safely. There are no circumstances that justify getting behind the wheel of a car intoxicated and the harm that has been and can be done by doing so is catastrophic.

3) Speeding:

Speed limits are set for a reason: to keep everyone safe. Speeding not only increases the risk of getting into a collision, but it also increases the severity of any injuries that may result from an accident. Always pay attention to speed limits and drive at or below the designated speed limit to help reduce your chances of getting into an accident.

4) Distracted Driving:

Texting and driving, eating or doing makeup while behind the wheel are all examples of distracted driving. It takes just a few seconds of distraction to cause an accident, so it is important to focus on the road at all times while you are driving. Staying focused on the road ahead and the cars around you will help you avoid and even prevent these types of accidents.

5) Running Red Lights:

Running red lights can result in serious collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and even cyclists. Always pay attention to traffic signals and obey the rules of the road to avoid getting into an accident.

6) Weather-Related Crashes:

Bad weather, including snow, ice, fog, rain and wind can all contribute to car accidents in Utah. Always drive cautiously when there is inclimate weather, slow down or pull over if you cannot see clearly and allow extra time for braking.

7) Head-On Collisions:

Head-on collisions are some of the most dangerous types of accidents, often resulting in serious injuries or even death. To help prevent these deadly crashes, always pay attention to your surroundings, never cross the center line when driving and watch for wildlife that may cross the road.

By understanding what causes car accidents and how you can avoid them, you can stay safe on the roads of Utah. Always practice defensive driving and follow traffic laws to help keep yourself and others safe while behind the wheel. Good luck!