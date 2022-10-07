Connecting Pharmacies, Labs, and Hospitals through Pneumatic Tubing

The modern medical industry is one that is defined by its unique advancements, impressive utility, and essential efficiency in getting people what they need. It is one of the single greatest marks of human advancement, and it only looks to improve and grow every year. One force that has slowed this process was undeniably the COVID pandemic.

The COVID pandemic saw staffing and drug shortages skyrocket alongside a general slow in medicinal advancement. It’s a scary thought, one of the most impressive and important industries in the world was hit the hardest during the pandemic. Fortunately, the downward slope didn’t last long.

Instead novel solutions were looked at and were applied alongside older solutions being reapplied to save resources and manpower. One of these vital solutions is the idea of pneumatic tubing. Pneumatic tubes use compressed air to send carrier packages from one location to another very quickly. This keeps doctors and nurses doing what they need to do rather than running resources from one part of the hospital to another.

And a more recent and important application is the direct connection of hospitals to other buildings through pneumatic tubing. The typical wait to transfer lab results, receive key medications, and receive more specific prescriptions can be extremely drawn out. Pneumatic tubes make all of these processes almost instant.

Suddenly hospitals can reduce staff hours, spend less, and track their deliveries more through the application of this once ancient technology. Not to mention the boost to the quality of life in the patients lives. It’s sometimes the oldest solutions that when reapplied make the biggest impacts.