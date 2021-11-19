Crucibles of Leadership

Leadership crucibles are events that are at times life-threatening and are most difficult to deal with or handle. These events happen to challenge and test leaders to pick wisdom from the challenging events or failures, transforming them into authentic leaders. These crucibles offer leaders a chance to self-reflect on who they are and what they stand for in their positions as leaders. They test their intellectual, economic, social, and belief forces, and the reactions boil down to the values of these leaders. According to Father George Rutler, leaders have decisions to make which depend on their core values, and he gives examples of Jesus and the time he had to ascend to his duties when he was on earth. A good leader knows their mandate and tasks and does not need to overdo anything to fit their mission, but rather they lead from the front.

Rutler states that a good leader should deepen their breath. Just like Jesus had only three to serve his mission, he knew his assignment. He was not in a hurry. God led him, and he followed His lead. A good leader should know that breathing and letting everything their rightful place enables them to deliver on their mission instead of when they don’t breathe and are always on a high speed to doing things. It becomes impossible to breathe when one is moving at high speed, and they don’t get time to think straight and take good care of themselves and others. Father George Rutler explained that letting work destroy a leader will affect others, so relaxing and stopping from time to time is good for a leader.

A good leader should also keep their pace manageable. As seen from Jesus, he valued intensity but was never in a hurry. He concluded his mission even though he had only three years to do so. Even sprinters know when to pick up the pace to beat their opponents. It is different from marathon trainers who understand that the right pace is the secret to winning the race; if one loses their pace, they become easily outrun by their competitors. Good leaders should know how their followers operate and ensure that the organizational or institutional pace is manageable for everyone.