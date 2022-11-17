Cyber Insurance Policies: What Security Controls You Need In Place

What if we lived in a world without police officers? Honestly, think about it for a second. We would be at the mercy of the general public constantly. You can honestly trust the average person, but there are so many out there who live outside the law and create threats.

In a world without police officers, the law would not be enforced and theft would run high. Who would stop the criminals anyway? Now, what about our online police officers? Who is protecting your business from online theft? Online crime and hackers? Police officers aren’t trained for that. The answer to this problem is cyber insurance–online police officers.

When it comes to cyber insurance, it’s important to consider a few key points.

Coverage

First, what are you covered for? There are many different policies and coverage options available, so it’s important to know what you’re getting. Are you covered for data breaches? What about ransomware? DDoS attacks?

Deductible

Second, what is the deductible? This is the amount you have to pay out of pocket before the insurance policy kicks in. It’s important to find a policy with a low deductible, especially if your business is at risk of cyber attacks.

Fine Print

Finally, read the fine print! Make sure you understand all of the terms and conditions of the policy before signing up. Cyber insurance can be a lifesaver in the event of a data breach, but it’s important to choose the right policy and be aware of what’s covered.

Controls

Cyber insurance is a must in today’s digital world. You might be wondering, what controls do you need to have in place for optimal success? When choosing cyber insurance, make sure to have these five controls set in place.

1. Access Control:

You need to have the ability to restrict access to systems and data. Make sure only authorized users have access and that all access is logged. This will protect you from unwanted users accessing important and confidential information.

2. Activity Monitoring:

You need to be able to monitor activity on your systems. This includes knowing who is accessing what and when. If something is accessed at a strange time or place, you will have the ability to hold your team accountable and fix any problems.

3. Data Encryption:

Encrypting data is a must in today’s world. This will ensure that even if data is stolen, it can’t be read or used. This is a really important step. This protects your company more than anything else.

4. Backups:

Make sure you have backups of all systems and data. In the event of an attack, you’ll be able to quickly restore any lost data.

5. Patch Management:

Keep all systems and software up to date with the latest security patches. This will help prevent attacks in the first place.

We live in a digital world. While we may hope that all people are good, it is not enough to hope. To protect your business, you need to have cyber police officers on the watch. Cyber insurance and these five controls are the answer for you. Make sure you have them all in place to help protect your business from all online threats.