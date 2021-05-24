Disadvantages of Wearing Glasses

According to the Vision Council, there are a projected 164 million US adults wearing eyeglasses. Eyeglasses can help provide vision assistance for those who don’t have 20/20 vision. There are a variety of glasses on the market to help fit specific vision problems, such as Polycarbonate or Trivex lenses for playing sports, high index lenses for extra visual correction, multifocal lenses for near-vision and distance correction, and single vision glasses for distance correction. While glasses have proven to be useful, they also have a few drawbacks. According to ClearSight, LASIK surgery and lens replacement specialists in Oklahoma City, it’s one of the reasons why LASIK surgery has become so popular.

Pricing

Prescription glasses are very pricey. The Vision Council reports that consumers pay anywhere from $100 to $150 for frames. As you buy more pairs, buying glasses can become an extremely pricey venture. If you require a new pair of glasses but can’t afford to pay, you may have to find a few workarounds to get the glasses you need.

Misplacing your glasses

It’s easy to lose track of where you set your car keys, phone, and wallet, so what makes eyeglasses any different? If you need your prescription glasses to see, odds are you have multiple pairs scattered throughout your house because you’ve misplaced your glasses at some point.

Fogging up glasses

As people have started to realize with new mask mandates in place, glasses tend to fog up very easily. This can be frustrating as you have to remove your glasses multiple times to make sure they won’t block your vision as you’re walking. Glasses can also distort your vision in the rain. If there’s a storm outside, you’ll either need to use an umbrella or stay indoors until it passes to be able to see clearly.

Headaches

Depending on how heavy the glasses are, they can cause some pain the longer you wear them. Whether that pain comes from the heavy weight on the bridge of your nose or the way the frames wrap around your ears, there can be some discomfort in wearing glasses daily.

Fragile

Glasses are not the sturdiest thing in the world. Accidents happen and sometimes glasses fall off a table and end up breaking. This is where having extra pairs comes in handy, but if you don’t have an extra pair you either get to buy another pair immediately or resort to contacts until you can get another pair.