Does Partitioning Have a Place in an Open Plan Office?

While the concept of an open plan office is largely considered to be a relatively new one, it has actually fallen in and out of fashion since 1906. This followed the construction of the first open plan factory in New York, which arguably ushered in the type of workplace collaboration that is commonplace today.

Nowadays, the majority of workplaces could loosely be described as open plan, with this type of layout thought to encourage greater levels of communication and collaboration between employees (and also capable of sparking creativity and more flexible working arrangements).

However, recent research commissioned by the ‘Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B’ journal found that open architecture has the potential to diminish face-to-face interaction over time.

There are also concerns about the productivity levels in open plan offices, and in this respect partitioning could help workplaces to strike an optimal balance in terms of employee engagement and total output. Here’s how:

Use Glass Partitioning to Create Divides While Creating the Illusion of Space and Light

If you’ve adopted open architecture as part of a recent office refurbishment but found that this is having a detrimental impact on productivity or corporeal interaction, installing partitioning provides a logical and non-disruptive solution.

More specifically, you should consider installing glass office partitioning where possible, as this enables you to create segregated workspaces while continuing to promote an open, light-filled and ultimately functional space.

Most importantly, this allows you to maintain the core aesthetic of an open office layout, while creating the illusion of space and segregating targeted areas of the workplace as required.

If you’re looking for the practical benefits of glass office partitioning in Glasgow and similar regions, this will also reduce your reliance on artificial lighting and help you to slash your ongoing operational costs going forward.

Reserve the Right to Alter Your Office Layout Over Time

In many ways, open architecture negates the need to create any kind of office layout, while it can make it difficult to identify key issues and make progressive changes as your workforce evolves.

When you deploy glass or alternative types of partitioning, however, you should note that you’re creating a flexible layout that can constantly be adapted depending on the demands being placed on your office space.

After all, partitions can be moved and relocated with relative ease, whether you want to expand a particular space or shift a segregated work area elsewhere on the premises.

Ultimately, this type of flexibility allows you to experiment in the quest to create a collaborative and productive workforce, while also making it easier for businesses to evolve within their existing space.

Create a Quieter and More Secluded Workspace

When it comes to productivity, perhaps the biggest issue with open plan offices is that it can be hard for employees to focus when trying to complete solo and labour-intensive tasks.

By creating partitioned office spaces, however, employees are empowered to work in an environment that benefits from reduced noise levels and far greater privacy.

This definitely empowers a sense of focus and concentration, so that employees can optimise their own levels of productivity during the typical working day.