How to Encourage Delivery or Carryout Services

Offering delivery services is becoming both increasingly popular and increasingly important to restaurant success. It is an easy and effective way to ensure your goods can more easily get to a customer.

However, there are a plethora of things that can go wrong that will leave your customers feeling disappointed. If you want to encourage customers to use a delivery service, you need to ensure that you’re selling it correctly and that you are offering incredible service.

Improve the service quality

The quality of the delivery service must be impeccable to retain your customer base. You should not try to execute any plan if you do not have the skills and the personal to back this up.

Therefore, it is critical to improve all areas of service; including delivery times, the people who are undertaking the delivery, and the quality of the product itself.

Create a mobile app

A mobile app is something that every single customer can obtain on their phone quickly and effectively. It can allow your customer at the tap of a button to get what they need. Online ordering is a simple but effective way to bring this to the customer.

Online ordering is simple and will encourage customers to have their products delivered. Oftentimes, an app is even more convenient to use than a website. Apps are becoming increasingly popular, therefore you should be sure it is well designed and easy to navigate.

If your custom ordering app isn’t easy to use, people are more likely to stick to the conventional routes and your efforts may have been in vain.

Offer discounts

Offering discounts is a great way to get people to use your app. If you have offers only obtainable through the app, then your app will naturally get more traffic and downloads from people wanting the deals.

Ensure that your app is free to download too, which will make things even more attractive. Discounts are always a guaranteed way to get people’s interests. Everyone loves to get a deal!

Offer free delivery over a certain amount

Offering free delivery is a wonderful tactic for businesses. However, it can be costly if it is offered regardless of the price spent. Therefore, encouraging people to spend a certain minimum amount for free delivery is vital.

Whilst free delivery may only save customers a few dollars here and there, it can help your business to push customers to add that extra item to their basket.

Market your delivery service

Marketing is essential for any business and things become even more specialized when you’re targeting certain niches. You may want to promote one aspect of your business and in this case you need to ensure that you are using social media to the best of your ability.

Look at utilizing Instagram and Facebook to spread the word and share your offers. Perhaps hire a professional to come in and advance your SEO efforts with your website. With all this combined, you are onto a winning marketing tactic.