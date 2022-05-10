Evaluating Company Values

An organization is a group of people organized for a common purpose. This is to ensure that there is proper coordination and collaboration amongst the organization members to achieve their goals. The values of an organization are those things that it believes in and which it will not compromise on. In other words, if an organization has specific values, it should be able to implement these values consistently without losing sight of them. These values should also be maintained by all the organization members and not just by a few individuals. Here Jonathan Osler San Francisco discusses how values can be evaluated in an organization.

1. Openness

The first value that can be evaluated in an organization is openness. This means that the organization’s management should not hide any information from its employees. They can conceal information if it is considered confidential and detrimental to the organization’s success, but this should only be done in exceptional circumstances. In other words, an organization that does not follow this value should refrain from hiding any information from its employees, and this should be done even if there are risks involved in doing so. If there are no risks involved in sharing information, it will make more sense to share it with all the organization members. Jonathan Osler says that if an organization does not follow this value, then it should be able to justify why it has done so.

2. Collaboration

Employees of an organization should work together to achieve the organization’s goals. In other words, they should work with each other to reach the organization’s common goal. This is called collaboration. Collaboration is one of those values which are considered to be vital in any organization. If an organization does not follow this value, it will have difficulties achieving its goals. Jonathan Osler says that unity amongst the employees of an organization is a crucial factor in achieving success, and it helps to increase productivity.

3. Flexibility

The third value which can be evaluated in an organization is flexibility. This means that the organization’s employees should be able to change their behavior when required to do so. According to Jonathan Osler San Francisco, this value is essential because it helps to increase the performance of an organization. Suppose an employee can change the behavior that the organization requires. In that case, he will be able to perform better, which will lead to higher productivity levels.

4. Innovation

Employees of the organization should be able to innovate, and this should be done in order to improve the performance of the organization. In fact, innovation is one of those values which are considered to be vital in any organization and if an organization does not follow this value, then it will have difficulties achieving its goals.