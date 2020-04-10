Exploring South East Asia: Yacht Chartering Solutions

If you are

thinking of taking a holiday in South East Asia, there are many options, of

course, and if the idea of sailing around the southern Thai region that

includes the Andaman Sea, appeals to you, then read on. The southern Thai

island of Phuket is the perfect hub for those who wish to explore the amazing

marine life that is found in this tropical region, and with affordable yacht

chartering, you can create the perfect route to explore this unique region of

South East Asia.

Why Charter a

Yacht?

This gives you the

ultimate freedom to go where you want and stay as long as you wish, and should

you wish to change the plan at any time, you are the boss. The waters off the

tropical island of Phuket are amazing, then there is the very long stretch of

stunning beaches along the coast of Malaysia, not to mention the pearl of the

region, Phi Phi Island. You can literally drop anchor in a quiet cove and enjoy

the luxurious service, as your friendly crew look to make this an experience to

be remembered.

Online

Solutions

If you would like

to explore the possibilities that chartering a yacht offers, simply search

online for affordable yacht charter in Phuket and this will bring up a list of companies

that specialise in creating memorable experiences for their clients. The

charter company has a fleet of quality vessels and they know all the best

locations to include in your route, which means you can create the ideal

schedule that makes the most of your time in this unique part of the world.

State of the

Art Vessels

When you book a

yacht with an established charter company, they have a large fleet of amazing

yachts that include the following:

Traditional

Thai Teak Boat – This

vessel has 3 first-class double cabins, and the 90ft boat is powered by an

inboard motor and can take you to many unique locations around the Phuket area.

Ideal for a party of 6 and this boat can be hired by the day.

Motor Yacht – State of the

art technology allows for a luxurious 4-cabin vessel with a crew of two, and

the wet bar and leisure area is ideal for relaxing. Smooth and very fast, this

ocean-going vessel can whisk you away to tropical bays with crystal-clear water

and amazing marine life.

The 90-100ft

yachts are ideal for 2 or 3 couples that wish to experience the oceans in sheer

luxury, stopping off at hidden gems that are not on the tourist track, and with

your menus and drink stock, you can listen to your favourite MP3 playlists in

idyllic tropical locations.