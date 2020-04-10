Exploring South East Asia: Yacht Chartering Solutions
If you are
thinking of taking a holiday in South East Asia, there are many options, of
course, and if the idea of sailing around the southern Thai region that
includes the Andaman Sea, appeals to you, then read on. The southern Thai
island of Phuket is the perfect hub for those who wish to explore the amazing
marine life that is found in this tropical region, and with affordable yacht
chartering, you can create the perfect route to explore this unique region of
South East Asia.
Why Charter a
Yacht?
This gives you the
ultimate freedom to go where you want and stay as long as you wish, and should
you wish to change the plan at any time, you are the boss. The waters off the
tropical island of Phuket are amazing, then there is the very long stretch of
stunning beaches along the coast of Malaysia, not to mention the pearl of the
region, Phi Phi Island. You can literally drop anchor in a quiet cove and enjoy
the luxurious service, as your friendly crew look to make this an experience to
be remembered.
Online
Solutions
If you would like
to explore the possibilities that chartering a yacht offers, simply search
online for affordable yacht charter in Phuket and this will bring up a list of companies
that specialise in creating memorable experiences for their clients. The
charter company has a fleet of quality vessels and they know all the best
locations to include in your route, which means you can create the ideal
schedule that makes the most of your time in this unique part of the world.
State of the
Art Vessels
When you book a
yacht with an established charter company, they have a large fleet of amazing
yachts that include the following:
- Traditional
Thai Teak Boat – This
vessel has 3 first-class double cabins, and the 90ft boat is powered by an
inboard motor and can take you to many unique locations around the Phuket area.
Ideal for a party of 6 and this boat can be hired by the day.
- Modern
Motor Yacht – State of the
art technology allows for a luxurious 4-cabin vessel with a crew of two, and
the wet bar and leisure area is ideal for relaxing. Smooth and very fast, this
ocean-going vessel can whisk you away to tropical bays with crystal-clear water
and amazing marine life.
The 90-100ft
yachts are ideal for 2 or 3 couples that wish to experience the oceans in sheer
luxury, stopping off at hidden gems that are not on the tourist track, and with
your menus and drink stock, you can listen to your favourite MP3 playlists in
idyllic tropical locations.
If, for example,
four couples would like to book a holiday on a yacht, when you divide the
all-inclusive price, it becomes very affordable. The ultimate holiday
experience awaits when you hire a luxury yacht; most people will go on to
repeat the experience, and who could blame them?
Recent Comments