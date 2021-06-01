Get Connected in Ohio After Your Move

Are you thinking about or planning your move to Ohio? Making a move to a new state can be a challenge. Here are a few tips to make the process quick and simple.

Why Move to Ohio?

Ohio is consistently ranked as one of the best states for businesses. Ohio is known for its low cost of living, excellent schools, and of course, the natural beauty from the shores of Lake Erie to the Appalachian Mountains. Ohio is an affordable state with lots of opportunities for students and entrepreneurs.

Internet, Phone, and Cable Providers in Ohio

If you are moving to Ohio and need to get your phone and internet set up, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the providers available throughout most of the state. Start by looking up cable providers by state. Some of the most popular internet and phone providers in Ohio are Ohio Telecom, Spectrum, WOW!, Xfinity, AT&T, EarthLink, and CenturyLink. If you want a local company, you can also search by city. For example, you can search cable services in Columbus or Toledo.

Search for the Cincinnati cable guide if you want to find out which shows will be airing and when in your new home! You can narrow down cable providers by seeing which companies offer the channels you are most interested in.

How to Get the Best Price

If you want to secure the best possible price for yourself, you have to check several internet and phone service providers and make a detailed comparison. Be sure to write down every aspect of the plans, the prices, rebates offered, and any other additional details. Make sure you are looking at similar plans for a fair comparison.

Phone and Internet Installation Tips

If you’re moving to Ohio or just recently got into town, you may want to set up your internet and phone connection pretty quickly. If you plan to install communication hardware on your own, you’ll need a screwdriver, a drill, drywall saw, electrical tape, a level, pliers, and the appropriate wires. If you aren’t exactly sure how to go about installing communication hardware in your home or you don’t have the right equipment to complete the job safely, ask the internet and phone provider you choose to send over a technician.

Tips for Simplifying Your Move to Ohio

Making a move to a new state can be scary and overwhelming. To make your move as simple and easy as possible, start the process of changing your address and securing your utility services before your arrival. Make a full checklist of all the things you need to complete before the move so you don’t miss anything. Then, prioritize them based on how quickly you need them done and how long each task takes. Be sure to start getting your internet and phone service provider contracts in order at least one month prior to your moving date.