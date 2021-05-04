Handling Work Conflict

One of the possible eventualities when it comes to workplaces, and especially when it involves working with large groups of people, is workplace conflicts. As an employer, one must come to terms that they are dealing with divergent personalities. How they handle such disputes is of paramount importance for healthy coexistence within such setups. Different persons conduct and solve conflict differently, and organizations must set up standard rules of conflict resolutions amongst their workforce in a professional manner. In many situations, employees are uncertain of approaching such a topic as they feel awkward and uncomfortable discussing it. Various methods have been proved effective when it comes to handling workplace conflicts, as Alexander Djerassi outlines.

1. Clarify the Source of Conflict in a Workplace

Stating and clarifying the source of conflict in a workplace is the single most crucial step in resolving conflict existing in various organizations. Having a defined source of conflict will explain how the conflict rose or came up in the first place and how to fix it.

2. Ensure There is a Safe, Secure, and Private Place to Talk Out the Issues

In most organizations, there are no clear guidelines as to how employees or workplace conflict should get approached to solve them peacefully. Solving workplace conflict requires constructive engagements in conversation, and a safe and secure environment anyone can talk about their issues is necessary. Such an environment provides victims of conflict in workplaces an opportunity to have honest communication related to the conflict at hand.

3. Active Listening and Allowing Everyone to Have Their Say

The next step upon having the two affected parties meet in a secure and private place is allowing and, according to each aggrieved party, an opportunity to air out their source of conflict and perception concerning the issue they are facing. Each aggrieved party must be in a position to express their views without any fear or feeling of being victimized or prejudiced. Both parties must feel that their issues are taken seriously without any party getting favored in the process. Such a fair and transparent approach will allow the parties to open up and articulate their thoughts honestly and develop amicable solutions.

4. Properly Investigate the Conflict

As an organization, it’s incumbent upon them, after listening to both aggrieved parties, is investigating the laid-out claims leading to workplace conflict. As Alexander Djerassi states, organizations must not approach this issue with a predetermined mindset or prejudge the victims trying to resolve the dispute and ensuring that organizations get all facts on the table. Put into consideration how people feel, the issues that led to the happenings, and analyze the situation before coming up with a judgment or a resolution.