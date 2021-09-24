How Banks are Making Money Off Your Employees – And How it’s Stressing Them Out

In the United States, employees are stressed out about their finances. Many people have been living paycheck to paycheck for years and have no savings or retirement plans to speak of.

Banks see this as an opportunity – not just because they can get more money from customers with loans and credit cards – but because it means that banks can charge higher interest rates on loans. This is terrible news for employees already struggling financially.

The Financial Wellbeing Of Your Employees Matters To Your Business

Employees who are stressed about money tend to be less productive in the workplace, for example. Financial stress is a significant distraction for employees, affecting productivity and morale. And while financial stress can manifest itself in different ways, there are clear signs that your employees could be suffering from money woes:

– They’re less engaged with work.

– They have a higher rate of sick days and absenteeism.

– Their overall focus is more negative than positive.

– There’s an increase in conflict within their team or department.

As you can imagine, financial stress related issues lead to some serious problems for business owners if they aren’t appropriately addressed. But how do you help? How do you develop employees who are mindful about finances at work?

Employers Are Using Financial Wellness Tools To Help Employees

Data has shown that 69% of employees are experiencing stress regarding their financial affairs, where 72% of employees are worrying about their finances at work.

Most employers are somehow trying to bridge the gap, and many financial wellness tools can help them achieve this. From online platforms where employees can access personal coaching from experts when needed to webinars where you educate your staff on money matters, there are many ways to help your employees improve their financial wellbeing.

In these tough economic times, it’s more important than ever for organizations to provide their people with the tools and resources they need to succeed financially.

Consider Using Financial Wellness Programmes for Your Employees

When an organization’s leadership team approaches financial wellness, they are helping their employees’ finances and the company itself.

Financial wellness programs can help employees by providing them with the necessary tools to manage their money and improve fiscal responsibility.

Many financial professionals will agree that one of the best ways to avoid getting into debt is by establishing a budget, which requires knowing what you bring in and where your expenses go every month.

Financial management courses teach participants how to use current technology, such as bank apps or websites, to track and organize their finances, so they know exactly where every dollar goes each month.

These programs also provide strategies on how an individual can adequately invest their funds over time. Again, education is vital for managing your wealth; this way, individuals are not just avoiding debt, but they can build up savings for future financial goals like buying a home or retiring.