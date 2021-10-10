How Coordinate Measuring Machines are Used in Manufacturing

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device used to measure the geometric features of an object. It can be described as “a computer-controlled, motorized, digitizing table combined with a probe that uses lasers or contact probes to sample points on the surface of objects.” A CMM has three main components: The industrial robotic arm and head containing both rotational axes and linear slides for moving itself over the workpiece held by vacuum suction cups; The data acquisition system, which consists of cameras mounted above the part being measured, image processing software running on a laptop computer connected via Ethernet cable to motors to move camera relative along XYZ axis controlled from keyboard or mouse; Software provides the user interface through which measurements are performed, the data is visualized, and reports are generated.

In today’s world, many products are manufactured in a variety of shapes and sizes. To ensure that the dimensions of these products meet specifications, manufacturers use coordinate measuring machines to measure their length, width, height, and thickness. Coordinate measuring machines can be used for several purposes, including but not limited to: quality assurance inspections, dimensional checkouts on production lines, and inspection equipment calibration.

Quality Assurance Inspections

Coordinate measuring machines are used in manufacturing to check for quality assurance inspections. If a product is made of several different parts, it cannot be easy to ensure that it is properly manufactured. To solve this issue, many manufacturers use coordinate measuring machines to check for quality assurance before shipping them out.

In addition, if there have been any changes in the production process or raw materials used, these new conditions need to be checked against specifications, and adjustments must be made accordingly.

Dimensional Checks

The dimensional accuracy of a product needs to match customer requirements and manufacturing tolerances determined by statistical analysis during design development. Coordinate measuring machines help check dimensions while fixtures attached to machine tools give accurate position references required for inspection purposes which also helps determine whether assembly processes meet specification requirements.

In a production line, a coordinate measuring machine is used to inspect the dimensions of each part as it is being manufactured. This ensures that there are no defective parts and thus reduces waste in materials.

In addition, using CMM’s on manufacturing lines allows for dimensional checking throughout the assembly process, which helps improve efficiency by reducing time spent inspecting parts at different points during manufacturing.

Measurement data from Coordinate measuring machines have been known to reduce scrap rates by eliminating non-conforming material before it becomes an issue on different processes downstream on the production line where they need to be reworked or thrown away. Statistical methods such as Design Of Experiment (DOE) have helped engineers find out root causes responsible for lousy quality made possible through coordinate measuring machines.

CMM Calibration

One of the essential functions that a coordinate measuring machine can be used for is calibrating inspection equipment such as profile projectors or laser trackers. These devices need regular and reliable CMM measurements to ensure their accuracy and performance over time, ensuring quality processes are maintained on production lines. This type of checkup also helps protect investments into these pieces of machinery by assisting companies in determining whether it’s worth keeping them instead of purchasing new ones, which reduces costs associated with manufacturing errors caused by malfunctioning measurement tools downstream on the assembly line.

In conclusion, coordinate measuring machines have been shown to help improve efficiency throughout all stages involving product development design validation through process monitoring during manufacturing.