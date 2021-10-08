How Does Sitecore Work to Streamline Digital Experiences?

If you’ve developed a website for your business, chances are you’ve heard of Sitecore. After all, it’s what many of the world’s most recognizable brands use to power their websites. But if you’re only aware of Sitecore because of brand recognition, you may not be aware of what it has to offer. We’ll enlighten you on some of the details.

Let’s start with the basics: what is Sitecore, and how does Sitecore work?

What Is Sitecore?

Sitecore CMS (content management system) is a web hosting service that lets organizations create websites and publish digital content, like product listings and blog articles. It is powered by the ASP.NET network.

Sitecore also can create specialized and unique digital experiences, more so than many other CMS platforms. This is made possible by a combination of its content management system and automation features that streamlines customer data; the more you know about your customers, the easier you can tailor your brand experience to their expectations.

How Does Sitecore Work?

Sitecore utilizes several systems to make its program work as intended. While we don’t have the space in this article to go over every single system, here are some of the important ones:

Databases

Sitecore uses three databases to create and store content. Those three are:

Core: Where the website is built, and custom settings are configured

Master: Where content is created and stored before publication

Web: Where content goes once it is published

Item Folders

Within the web database is a series of item folders. You can organize and place your web content using these folders. These folders include:

Content: Data and pages are stored here. The structure of the data within the folder will determine how it is structured on the website.

Layout: This folder is where the ASPX layouts are declared—layouts unique to ASP.NET-powered websites.

Media Library: This is where you will store the multimedia files that will display on your website. These are things like photos, graphics, and videos.

System: The system item folder contains the standard settings for Sitecore’s content editor and web application. You would add additional coding languages into this folder.

Templates: If you create a web design template for a specific web page, you can store it here. For example, if you have a specific template for product listings, you can save time by creating a template, storing it in this folder, and using it whenever you release a new product.

Real-Time Customer Insights

Using machine learning, Sitecore can gather data and insights about your customers as they visit your website. It then offers recommendations and actionable items based on those insights so you can develop a more optimized user experience.

6 Benefits of Sitecore

So, how do Sitecore’s functionalities work together to create measurable advantages? Here are some of the benefits of Sitecore you can expect from using it as a CMS:

Ample storage for multiple webpages and website designs

Streamlined organizational structure

Simple integration for other programs (including Salesforce)

Higher cybersecurity standards

Complete customization possibilities

Robust customer analytics

Use Sitecore for Your Website