How Liberty Healthshare Simplifies Healthcare After 30 Years: “we Just Want to Help Members Get the Best Care at the Best Value”

Three decades after its founding in rural Virginia, Liberty HealthShare has witnessed the American healthcare system transform into what Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow describes as “a logistical nightmare.” The healthcare sharing ministry, established in 1995 as the Gospel Light Mennonite Church Medical Aid Plan, now serves members who seek a different way to manage their healthcare.

“Healthcare sharing to me makes it just… It simplifies it,” Morrow explained during a recent interview. “It’s a very simple concept. There are no multiple layers involved in this. We’re not trying to make a profit on this. Our focus is facilitating sharing among members for their eligible medical expenses, and that’s it.”

The ministry operates on fundamentally different principles than insurance companies because, simply, it is not insurance. Liberty HealthShare functions through voluntary monthly contributions from members, which fund the sharing of eligible medical expenses within the community. Rather than serving shareholders and profit margins, the healthcare sharing ministry channels contributions directly toward members’ medical needs.

“We just want to help our members get the best care possible at the best value,” Morrow stated. “There’s no other objective on our part.”

A Different Approach to Medical Expenses

While medical expenses continue mounting across the United States, Liberty HealthShare has taken a creative approach. The ministry reduced out-of-pocket expenses for members across all programs in 2025, even as industry premiums increased significantly. Medical expenses are projected to rise 8% nationwide this year, creating additional financial pressure for families.

Liberty HealthShare offers six different medical cost-sharing programs designed for various needs and budgets, with suggested monthly share amounts for individuals ranging from $89 to $369. Family options start at $319 per month. The ministry also provides a supplemental dental sharing program with suggested monthly share amounts beginning at $35.

The healthcare sharing model eliminates many insurance industry complexities. Members can choose any healthcare provider without network restrictions, though Liberty HealthShare encourages using PHCS network providers to help manage medical expenses. Unlike insurance plans with limited enrollment periods, the ministry welcomes new members year-round without requiring special life events.

“You can join our membership, and if you determine it doesn’t work for you, you’re not locked into it,” Morrow noted. “You’re free to move to another program, another ministry, or some other option.”

The ministry’s approximately 165 team members include nurses who provide medical guidance and support members through healthcare decisions. This personalized approach stands in contrast to insurance company models where members often struggle to reach human representatives.

Collaboration Over Bureaucracy

Liberty HealthShare distinguishes itself through direct member collaboration during medical situations. When members face health challenges, the ministry’s approach contrasts sharply with insurance company protocols focused on expense containment.

“When they’ve got a medical situation, they’re trying to figure things out. You feel like you’re under pressure, you need to make decisions, you need to make them quick. Who do I turn to? What do I do?” Morrow explained. “You don’t get that in the normal process. The insurance company, they’re there to save themselves money and do as little as possible to pay into whatever it is you’re dealing with.”

The ministry uses multiple specialized vendors who negotiate with medical providers on behalf of members, helping manage healthcare expenses through repricing protocols.

Liberty HealthShare maintains operational transparency that sets it apart from insurance companies, and even other healthsharing ministries. Members and prospective members can access the ministry’s annual audit reports, IRS Form 990, sharing statistics, and program guidelines directly through its website. The organization is the only healthcare sharing ministry to hold both Candid’s 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator’s 4-Star rating.

“Anything and everything you want to know about Liberty HealthShare, you can go to our website,” Morrow stated. “If for some reason you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call, shoot us an email.”

Does the Liberty HealthShare community share pre-existing conditions?

Yes, Liberty HealthShare does share pre-existing conditions through a phased approach. During the initial year, expenses for pre-existing conditions are not eligible for sharing. Then

during years two and three, the member is eligible to share up to $50,000 combined. For year four and beyond, they become fully shareable with no limitations.

The ministry encourages active member participation in healthcare decisions rather than passive acceptance of provider recommendations. Members can track their contributions’ impact through ShareBox, Liberty HealthShare’s secure online portal, which shows exactly how monthly shares help others in the community.

Faith integration remains central to the ministry’s operations. Staff regularly pray with and for members facing medical challenges, with prayer requests distributed internally every Friday. “Whether it’s with the member or for the member, we are about prayer. We strongly believe in that here,” Morrow shared.

This holistic approach combines practical healthcare expense management with spiritual support, creating what members describe as a community rather than a transactional relationship. The ministry’s member satisfaction rates approach 80%, with only 2% of departing members citing dissatisfaction as their reason for leaving.

Advocating for Healthcare System Reform

Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow believes the entire American healthcare system requires fundamental restructuring. The ministry’s three-decade perspective provides unique insight into systemic problems that have compounded over time.

“If you just look at the healthcare industry overall, it is a logistical nightmare and expenses are through the roof and show no signs of slowing down,” Morrow observed. “You’ve got to deal with providers, you’ve got to deal with third party administrators, just so many people with their fingers in the pie and everybody is trying to make a profit on this.”

The healthcare sharing model offers a simplified system by eliminating multiple profit-seeking intermediaries. Rather than navigating complex insurance bureaucracies, members work directly with ministry staff who understand their situations and provide guidance without competing financial incentives.

Morrow advocates for broader adoption of proactive healthcare engagement, comparing the current passive approach to other major investments Americans make. “We as Americans, we tend to… Will buy a car and you’ll maintain that car because you’re sinking a lot of money into it,” he explained. “But healthcare is that one area where we tend to just, you sign up for it and then you’re not engaged with it.”