If you are moving locally, you could always find some strong teenagers in your neighborhood and see if they’d be willing to give up their Saturday to help you move for fifty bucks. You may feel like you are saving money and getting help, but you may soon find out that you may have been better off hiring a moving company.

When you invest in movers to handle your move, you are hiring professionals. They have the tools and skills to make sure the job is done right without damaging any of your belongings. They are also insured so that you are protected.

So, how much does it cost to hire movers? Well, it varies. We talked with SmartMoving, the #1 Rated software for moving companies, on what affects the cost of your move.

Variables That Impact Your Moving Cost

There are many factors that come together to determine just how much it is going to cost to hire movers for your move. A few of the most common include:

The Size of the Move. This is typically based on how many rooms you have. And how big your furniture is.

Transportation Costs. If you are moving locally, this won’t be as big of a factor. But, those moving long distances will be charged transportation costs. These will vary based on distance, travel time, fuel costs, and so forth.

Moving Supplies. Those intending to pack up their own stuff will need moving boxes and tape to get the job done. You can buy boxes – or even find boxes – anywhere, but if you choose to purchase them through the moving company, this will increase your costs.

Packing Services. For those who choose not to pack their own things, most movers offer packing services, but this is an additional charge.

Moving Date. Believe it or not, your moving date can impact the cost of your move. Weekend moves are typically a bit more costly because the demand is greater. The same holds true for peak season and off-season, too.

Storage Time. For moves where there is a delay between leaving the old place and moving into the new, it will be necessary to store your items. As a result, there will be additional charges.

Calculating Your Moving Costs

Your movers will ask you questions about your move and may even come to your home to get a more detailed idea of the size of the move and the packing that needs to be done. Once all of this information is gathered they will be able to give you a breakdown of the costs – as well as an overall cost – for your move.

Because there are so many factors involved in a move, throwing out a number, i.e. $1,200 for a 2-bedroom local move, may not be anywhere near your final cost. Maybe you don’t have much at all in those two rooms. Maybe you have your own moving boxes and have everything packed and ready to go. Or, maybe you don’t have anything packed, but you need it packed and moved by the weekend. All of these factors will change that $1,200 estimated cost.

It is best to speak to your professional movers directly and specifically about your move in order to get the best idea about how much your move is going to cost.

Smart Moving provides the #1 fastest growing CRM software for moving companies. Get simple, reliable software to book jobs, dispatch moves, manage moving crews, and calculate payroll while getting the clarity and control you need to run your business.