How Multi-Factor Authentication Protects Data

The process of multi-factor authentication has been around for a long time. It was initially designed to protect physical assets, such as buildings or cash. In recent years, however, it has become popular in the digital world, and it’s now often used by websites and businesses to protect data.

What makes this kind of protection so valuable? Let us look at how multi-factor authentication works first before we answer that question!

What is Multi-Factor Authentication?

Multi-factor authentication is a process that requires two or more pieces of information to authenticate someone’s identity. This prevents the chance that your account can be hacked, and even if it were, whoever had access would not have all the necessary credentials to do anything with that data.

The first piece of information needed for multi-factor authentication is something you know: A password in this case! You use your password every time you log in to an account, so there’s no need to think about what it might be. The second thing required is something one has: Your phone number and its associated SIM card (or any other device) in order to receive a text message containing a code which must then be used as part of the login procedure.

Multi-Factor Authentication and Stronger Security

Passwords can be guessed and brute-forced, so a stronger form of protection is needed. Multi-factor authentication is one such way to mitigate the risks of identity theft and data breaches. It offers a stronger form of security in the form of a second authentication factor.

This can be either something you know (a password) or something one has, such as your phone number and its associated SIM card. In order to receive a text message containing a code which must then be used as part of the login procedure.

A third option is “something in possession,” meaning that there’s another device connected to yours – as an extra keyring with physical tokens on it for two-factor verification protection, which is also known as hardware keys. This means that if someone steals your laptop from work when you’re away from your desk, but they don’t have access to the token, too, they’ll still not gain access into any accounts since every time those credentials need logging in, they get verified.

Multi-Factor Authentication Benefits

Using multi-factor authentication prevents the chance that your account can be hacked. It also means that if you lose your phone, then the account can’t be hacked as well.

How multi-factor authentication protects data: When logging into an account with two factors of authentication (a password and a code sent to your mobile device), it essentially doubles the security for your login process by requiring both pieces of information before allowing access to any accounts on that computer.

There are three options available when selecting two-factor authentication – something you know like a password, something you have like a key or token, or something in possession, which includes devices such as laptops at work where there’s always someone looking after them who could provide verification via their own set of credentials too. The benefit is using multi-factor authentication prevents hackers from gaining access to your accounts.

And even if they do, it’s much harder for them to complete the final step of actually accessing your account.