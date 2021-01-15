How New Tech is Helping Small Businesses to Tap into Foreign Markets

When you consider that in the space of a few decades, we have gone from sending telegrams to real-time video calls, which is astounding. Having the ability to communicate with people from all over the world is one thing, but having access to a global on-demand translation service literally opens many doors.

What is Global On-Demand Translation?

You could, for example, translate Arabic with Global Citizens Translations during a real-time video or audio call, as the provider offers more than 500 language pairs for speech translation. The service works across all digital platforms and the qualified translators are logged in and ready to accept an assignment, while there are also documentation translation services. Simply create an account, then you can ask for a quote and with document translation, you can upload the files and the work can begin.

Industry Specific Translation

The global translation service works across more than 50 industries, including the following:

Aviation

Heavy industry

Manufacturing

Technical equipment

Law

Scientific

Business

Media & marketing

Using an industry-specific translator eliminates any chance of misunderstandings and whatever your chosen sector, the global translation company can accommodate you.

Document Translation

Whatever your translation needs, the global translation service provider has you covered and regularly translates the following:

Business Contracts

Promotional content

Contract Tenders

Legal Documents

Memorandum of Understanding

Transcripts

Manuals & Handbooks

Foreign Marketing

If you have set up a branch of your company in Belarus, for example, all your promotional content needs to be checked for cultural suitability and errors, and making a mistake could alienate you completely. Cultural misunderstandings can destroy an ad campaign, so make sure that a qualified translator checks all of your promotional content; a service you can find with the global translation provider. This means you can market without the worry you have made a cultural boo-boo, which can be more than a little embarrassing. If you are thinking of entering the Swiss domestic market, here are a few tips.

Film Subtitles

If you have created a great promotional video that presents your company, why not have subtitles added? If your video has different language subtitles, you can reach a far wider audience and even target foreign markets specifically, with culturally suitable content.

Sign Up and Empower your Business

Once you create an account with a leading global translation service provider, you have the best translators in the business, ready and willing to assist you in any way they can. Whether it be a video conference with a Turkish business owner or understanding a seminar in a foreign language, your global translation partner has all the language solutions.

Transparent Pricing Structure

Charges are calculated per work with written translation, while verbal translation is charged by the hour, or parts thereof. The rate per word goes down with the more work you order, plus you are not tied to long-term contracts, which can be very restrictive. If you are soon to be setting up your own UK based company, here is some government information you will find helpful.