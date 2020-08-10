How Relish Can Improve Your Relationship by Encouraging Better Self-Care

Self-care. It’s a term many people don’t think about until they’re on

the verge of a nervous breakdown thanks to its absence. While some people

believe that self-care is a term about grand gestures, the truth is that it is

often about the little things we ignore, dismiss, and overlook in a day as we

rush to do things for the other people in our lives.

Unfortunately, if you do not take the time to slow down, stop, and

recharge your batteries, you’re always running on empty and never know when

you’re going to completely run out of gas. These tips will help you understand

better self-care so you can practice it for yourself.

Self-Care Basics

True self-care doesn’t require a lot of time or money. Taking as few as five minutes a day to engage in something that makes you feel happy and energized can do the trick. The key is to use those five minutes only for yourself and not try to multitask your way through the self-care process. The following activities can be important tools for helping you take care of yourself a little at a time.

Write in a gratitude journal.

Meditate.

Listen to music that makes you feel centered.

Exercise. Yes, even five minutes of exercise can make you FEEL better!

Listen to nature sounds (waves crashing, rain falling, breezes blowing, etc.).

Take a walk outside (there’s nothing quite like fresh air and a few minutes with nature to relieve stress and improve your mood).

These things cost nothing yet deliver huge results for reducing

stress, blood pressure, and overall pressure you may experience during your day

– which does wonders for your relationship.

Once you’ve mastered the five-minute habit, you can increase the

amount of time you take for yourself and the benefits those precious minutes

provide.

Why is Self-Care Important in Relationships?

Self-care allows you to remember that while you are part of something bigger, you are still something whole and unique as well. It allows you to devote some of your time to caring for yourself despite the many hours you spend each day caring for others. There are so many demands on your time and energy, taking a little time for yourself can be an amazing thing.

How Can Relish Help You Engage in Better

Self-Care?