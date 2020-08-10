How Relish Can Improve Your Relationship by Encouraging Better Self-Care
Self-care. It’s a term many people don’t think about until they’re on
the verge of a nervous breakdown thanks to its absence. While some people
believe that self-care is a term about grand gestures, the truth is that it is
often about the little things we ignore, dismiss, and overlook in a day as we
rush to do things for the other people in our lives.
Unfortunately, if you do not take the time to slow down, stop, and
recharge your batteries, you’re always running on empty and never know when
you’re going to completely run out of gas. These tips will help you understand
better self-care so you can practice it for yourself.
Self-Care Basics
True self-care doesn’t require a lot of time or money. Taking as few as five minutes a day to engage in something that makes you feel happy and energized can do the trick. The key is to use those five minutes only for yourself and not try to multitask your way through the self-care process. The following activities can be important tools for helping you take care of yourself a little at a time.
- Write in a gratitude journal.
- Meditate.
- Listen to music that makes you feel centered.
- Exercise. Yes, even five minutes of exercise can make you FEEL better!
- Listen to nature sounds (waves crashing, rain falling, breezes blowing, etc.).
- Take a walk outside (there’s nothing quite like fresh air and a few minutes with nature to relieve stress and improve your mood).
These things cost nothing yet deliver huge results for reducing
stress, blood pressure, and overall pressure you may experience during your day
– which does wonders for your relationship.
Once you’ve mastered the five-minute habit, you can increase the
amount of time you take for yourself and the benefits those precious minutes
provide.
Why is Self-Care Important in Relationships?
Self-care allows you to remember that while you are part of something bigger, you are still something whole and unique as well. It allows you to devote some of your time to caring for yourself despite the many hours you spend each day caring for others. There are so many demands on your time and energy, taking a little time for yourself can be an amazing thing.
How Can Relish Help You Engage in Better
Self-Care?
Relish is the #1 relationship training app available today and solid self-care habits are important for building better relationships. As a result, our training and coaches place a high premium on the value of taking a few moments for yourself each day to improve your relationship. Relish works through micro-learning, or small efforts each day to keep your relationship on track – like self-care. Try it for FREE today and see what a difference Relish can make for your personal self-care habits and your relationship.
