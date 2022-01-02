How Technology Is Helping with Truck Drivers

Technology is beginning to play a larger role in the trucking industry. In fact, many believe that it will soon become one of the most important factors for success. The use of technology can help with everything from mapping routes to monitoring driver behavior and even staying connected during downtime. In this article, we discuss how technology is helping truck drivers and what new trends are on the horizon.

Mapping Routes

One of the most important aspects that technology helps with when it comes to trucks is mapping routes. This allows you to plan out where your deliveries will go, making sure you have the best route possible. This, in turn, helps you avoid traffic and other problems that can slow down your deliveries.

Trailer Tracking

Technology is also helping truck drivers with trailer tracking. This can be especially helpful for those who are not familiar with an area and need to make sure their trailers don’t get lost or stolen along the way. The use of GPS, for example, shows where your trailer has been so you can easily locate it if anything goes wrong. This ensures that your deliveries arrive at the correct locations and that you can plan accordingly.

Accident Prevention Technology

Accident prevention technology is also helping truck drivers by reducing the chances of accidents occurring. This is especially true for those who are working long hours. The use of technology helps drivers monitor their fatigue, which can prevent accidents from happening when they become too tired and need to take a break. This also allows you to plan your routes better so that you’re only driving during appropriate times based on how much sleep you’ve had recently.

Electric Trucks

Another technology that is helping is electric trucks. These trucks are a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel-powered engines. This is because they use electricity instead of gas or other fuels, making them better for the environment and improving air quality in cities where truck drivers frequently travel through.

Driver Behavior Monitoring

Finally, technology is also helpful when it comes to monitoring driver behavior. Trucks have been outfitted with technology that allows them to monitor their workers’ behavior. This includes things like speeding, following too closely, and other actions that can lead to accidents or violate company policies. The use of this type of technology has been met with some criticism because it’s seen as an invasion of privacy by those who believe they should be responsible for their own actions.

