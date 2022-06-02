How to Avoid Being Involved in a Motorcycle Accident

Did you know that almost 6,000 motorcyclists were killed in 2020?

Most people know that a motorcycle accident can be deadly and that riding a motorcycle comes with some inherent risk. But what statistics alone don’t tell you is that your risk can be lowered significantly with proper safety practices.

Sometimes, the right gear alone can mean the difference between a deadly motor accident and a minor one. To find out how to avoid an accident and protect yourself if one happens, keep reading.

Wear Bright, Reflective Colors

One of the best tips for avoiding an accident is to wear bright, high-visibility colors and materials when riding. Neon colors may not be fashionable, but they could save your life.

You should also have reflective elements on your bike and keep the headlights on at all times.

Be Aware of Nearby Motorists

Without losing sight of the road, you should keep a careful eye on nearby cars and trucks. Texting and driving is still very common, and you could be in severe danger from a motorist using their phone.

Be Extra Careful at Intersections

Be on high alert whenever you come to an intersection. A motorist turning left in front of you is a common cause of motorcycle accidents.

Wear Proper Protective Gear

Wearing bright colors and reflective fabrics may help you avoid an accident, but you’ll want to be wearing proper protective gear if you end up in one.

Wear a full-face, Department of Transportation-approved helmet when riding your motorcycle. Again, it should ideally be light-colored for visibility’s sake. You’re far more likely to suffer traumatic brain injury from a crash without one.

You should also wear long pants and sleeves at all times, ideally made out of leather or a similarly thick, protective material. Durable boots that cover your ankles are also a must.

Gloves and eye protection are very important as well. And when the weather gets colder, make sure you add layers or wear heavier gear designed for lower temperatures.

Safety gear may not play a big role in avoiding an accident, but you’ll be glad you have it if an accident happens.

Get Insured and Know Your Rights

No matter how well you’ve prepared, accidents can still happen. When they do, it’s imperative that you know how to respond. Right now, that means having insurance and knowing what your rights are in the event of an accident.

If you get in an accident, you may need legal representation to determine fault and get the insurance proceeds you deserve. View this page to learn more about how the right representation can help you move forward after an accident.

Act Now to Avoid Motorcycle Accidents

You now know what steps to take to prevent a motorcycle accident. But the best knowledge in the world won’t make any difference if you fail to apply it. Take action now—following these tips could save your life.