Effective Branding Strategies

Branding is a method of distinguishing a company from their competitors, and is an important marketing tool for all businesses. Dr. Jordan Sudberg says that without effective branding, it will be difficult to create trust with consumers, so it’s essential to have strategies in place that are most likely to resonate with people.

He outlines the following aspects that need to be considered when building a successful brand:

Brand Image – the perception of an individual or organization created by a logo style, color scheme and color schemes, logos and graphics.

Brand Identity – the identification of an organization or individual as a brand. This is usually associated with text, numbers and symbols that consist of its name.

Brand Promise – the promise made to customers about the quality of the products and services that are available.

Brand Personality – a unique and consistent personality. The brand personality will often be portrayed through slogans and taglines, along with any other media used for marketing purposes.

The brand image is very important in developing a successful brand identity as it will help to persuade potential customers that your company is reputable and trustworthy. Therefore, any strategies that can make customers feel that your brand is trustworthy are likely to be worthwhile.

There are several branding strategies that have been proven to work, but what should you consider when building your branding strategy? Dr. Jordan Sudberg outlines the following tips:

1. The target market

Make an informed analysis of the market’s demographics, to establish which customers will be most likely to respond well to your brand. A good way to do this is by conducting a SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats). It’s important that you understand the target market’s needs and wants, so that you can build a strategy around them.

2. The main type of product or service

Determine what your product or brand stands for. An important aspect to have in place is that what you offer must be more appealing than your competitors.

3. Offer appealing products

Ensure that your product is of high quality and that it’s more appealing than your competitors. Also, ensure you have an offer to suit every customer.

4. Create repeatable processes

Create a sales process that is able to be repeated as often as necessary, with the aim of increasing brand loyalty. If you are using a website, put some thought into it and make sure it’s easy to navigate.

5. Create a clear call to action

Make it clear that customers can buy your product or service, so that there’s no confusion. It’s also important to provide any necessary information for anyone who wishes to buy from you.

6. Provide useful customer support

Ensure that the customer service experience is satisfactory, so that the customer has a positive attitude towards your brand. This will improve your relationship with each customer and increase brand loyalty.

Conclusion