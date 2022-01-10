How to be an Inclusive Leader

Who is a Business Leader?

There are many definitions of the word ‘leader’. The most common definition is someone who is in charge. That person could be passionate about a cause and make it their duty to enact change. In certain situations, a leader is appointed to supervise the operation of a club, group, or country. There are also business leaders, like Dr. Jordan Sudberg, who is the CEO and Medical Director of Spine and Sports Rehabilitation.

A business leader is the head of an organization that makes decisions and motivates employees to achieve a business’ objectives. They can have many titles, such as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), manager, or editor-in-chief. Their key role is to motivate, inspire, and encourage others to achieve a particular goal.

What is Leadership?

Leadership is combining all the qualities of an outstanding leader in order to provide direction for a business and its employees. A good business leader has the following characteristics:

1. Integrity

A good business leader has to be honest. He or she has to have strong moral principles to earn the respect of the team/employees.

2. Self-Awareness

Supervisors have to be aware of their strengths and weaknesses. A leader who does not understand or acknowledge their weaknesses will make an organization vulnerable.

3. Decisiveness

The business world involves making many decisions daily. A manager has to make decisions swiftly and confidently.

4. Creativity

Anyone in a leadership position has to think of new and innovative ideas to stay relevant and succeed.

5. Knowledge

Dr. Jordan Sudberg is CEO of Spine and Sports Rehabilitation Pain Management but still sees patients because he is certified and trained in regenerative medicine and physical therapy. A business leader has to be aware of all new and relevant information about the business.

6. Enthusiasm and Endurance

A team will get nothing done if their leader is not enthusiastic and committed to making the business grow. They do not give up even if there are disappointments.

7. Fairness

This is the most important characteristic of a good business leader. A workplace will have different people from all walks of life. The leader of a business will treat each person equally.

How to be an Inclusive Business Leader

An inclusive business leader is one who takes into consideration the differing views and perspectives of others. They genuinely care for their employees and consider each person’s unique strengths and characteristics as an advantage for the business. Here are four ways to become an inclusive business leader:

1. Be open to different ideas and perspectives. An inclusive business leader knows everyone will not agree on the same thing. Nothing stays the same forever. They are continuously learning and improving.

2. Do not be afraid to admit mistakes. Inclusive leaders are modest and will not brag about accomplishments.

3. Be a team player. Do not be afraid to get dirty to get the job done.

4. A workplace comprises people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Be inclusive and encourage people to work with each other.