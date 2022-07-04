How to Become a Nurse Health Coach

A nurse health coach is a professional who helps people make lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and well-being. They provide education and support to help people eat healthier, move more, and manage stress. These health coaches also work with people to set goals and make plans to reach those goals. In many cases, they may work with individuals or groups, and they often collaborate with other healthcare providers.

Becoming a nurse health coach can be a rewarding way to help others enhance their lifestyle. It also provides an opportunity to use your nursing skills in a new and challenging way. If you are already a registered nurse and want to become a nurse health coach, you should get in touch with The Nurse Coach Collective. Their certificate program can help you become a nurse coach in next to no time.

Nurse coaching services

The Nurse Coach Collective offers a Transformative Nurse Coaching Certification Program for those interested in becoming nurse health coaches. It is a 7-month online course designed to provide nurses with the skills and knowledge necessary to become effective coaches. The coursework covers a variety of topics, including communication, goal setting, and problem-solving. Additionally, the program provides students with opportunities to learn from experienced nurse coaches. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to sit for an examination. Those who pass the exam will become nurse health coaches. Therefore, by enrolling in this program, registered nurses can take the first step toward becoming certified nurse health coaches.

How does the program work?

As already mentioned, the Transformative Nurse Coaching Certification Program consists of online classes spread over 7 months. The program is designed to prepare nurses for careers as nurse coaches, providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to help their clients transform their lives. Participants have regular individual and group coaching sessions with Nurse Coach Collective faculty members.

There is a dedicated instructor, a community of nurses, and live support calls to help clarify your queries. The program includes watching videos and completing a supervised practicum. You can ask questions on live support calls or in the online community. By the end of the program, you will be prepared to start your own career as a nurse coach within hospitals or other healthcare organizations.

When does the program start?

The best part about this program is that there are multiple start dates throughout the year. This ensures that you can start whenever you feel comfortable. Moreover, since this is a 7-month course, you don’t have to wait for years to get your certificate. You can become a nurse health coach in less than one year at The Nurse Coach Collective.

Who is the program for?

The Transformative Nurse Coaching Certification Program is designed for registered nurses who want to pursue a career in coaching. The program provides the skills and knowledge necessary to become a successful coach, including how to build trust-based relationships, set goals, and support clients through change. It is also beneficial for nurses who wish to provide coaching services to their patients or clients. By becoming a certified nurse coach, you can help your clients achieve optimal health and well-being.

Phases of the program

The program is divided into three phases. Here are the topics covered in each phase:

Phase 1

This phase lasts for 6 weeks. Each week, you will learn something new.

Week 1 – Introduction to the concept of nurse coaching

Week 2 – The role of a nurse coach and the pillars to success

Week 3 – The process of becoming a nurse coach

Week 4 – Co-create change and lessons on self-development

Week 5 – Action, accountability, and goals of a nurse coach

Week 6 – Preparing for the practicum

Phase 2

There is a 2-week gap between the first and second phases. The second phase mainly involves learning about lifestyle design and a deep understanding of the nurse coaching process.

1. Lifestyle design

This part includes the following:

Mindfulness

Exercise

Plant-predominant nutrition and whole food

Sleep

Social relationships

Environment

2. Deep understanding of the nurse coaching process

Harnessing curiosity

Powerful questions

Presence and awareness

Intuition

Deep listening

Building capacity

Using language to give shape to reality

Building the power of forgiveness

Insight into the healing moment

Gratitude

The second phase ends with your nurse coaching supervised practicum.

Phase 3

In this phase, all candidates come together for one last time to celebrate. Once you complete the course, you get lifetime access to the community.

Nurse health coaches are in high demand and can make a real difference in the lives of their patients. If you’re looking for a career that is both challenging and rewarding, consider becoming a nurse health coach. With the right training and certification from The Nurse Coach Collective, you can help your patients achieve their healthcare goals and improve their quality of life.