How To Create Newsletters Your Customers Will Actually Engage With

With nearly four billion email users worldwide, it is safe to say that you’re letting go of a massive opportunity if you don’t use this channel in your marketing strategy.

Newsletters are still a great way to reach out to your customers and inform them about any business developments or offers they’d be interested in. It helps build brand recognition through effective communication and boosts your sales.

Here’s how you can create effective newsletters for your business that your customers will be interested in reading.

1. An Engaging Subject Line

The subject line is the first thing your customers read, and it should fuel their curiosity to open the email. But, of course, the actual line depends on your business’s nature and your target audience.

Make sure you create a compelling subject line that informs readers what they can expect from the email. Many email services let you test several different email subjects and determine which ones got the most opens and responses.

2. (Quality) Content is Still King

Make your newsletter well-structured, clear, and engaging to convey the information to your readers within seconds. Like any web page or article, if your newsletter is disorderly, it will push the readers to leave it midway.

Don’t make your newsletter an entirely promotional stunt. Instead, suggest tips, news, ideas, and valuable information. Once you have provided this valuable content, you can promote your products and services.

First, give something valuable to your readers, then expect them to read your newsletter.

3. Emphasis on Strong Design

You’ve created an impactful subject line with a promise of valuable content for the reader to prompt them to take action. However, it’ll be of no use if you give them huge chunks of text, blurry images, clumsy animations, or several topics to look at within that one email.

If you were in their shoes, you would never stick around for that mess, would you?

As a result, you must invest in a good newsletter design. Avoid clutter and keep it straightforward to navigate and read through. This is particularly important today since mobiles phones are the most widely used devices to open emails.

Design your newsletters smartly and keep them consistent with your business’s branding. Then, optimize them for tablets and smartphones to prevent them from being deleted or abandoned.

4. Incentives For Better Engagement

If you want your customers to engage with your newsletters, you have to offer them incentives. Include discount codes, free download links (white papers, e-books, podcasts), and special offers to encourage them to read further and take action on your newsletter.

This can also increase the possibility of them opening your future newsletters to get more exciting offers.

Furthermore, you can highlight such incentives in the subject line to make the newsletter more appealing and motivate customers to read through it. These should interest the readers enough, so they click through.

Such incentives boost engagement if they are relevant and transparent. Conduct audience research and segment them into categories to simplify the process. Create brief questionnaires about subscriber preferences and invite them to fill them and understand which strategy will work best for which segment.

5. Newsletter Frequency

Since there is no correct number of newsletters to send to your readers in a given time, you have to strike a balance carefully. Keep your presence alive among your subscribers, so they don’t forget you, but don’t overdo it and annoy them. It is best to send one newsletter every week to maintain consistency and not overwhelm your users.

However, the number of newsletters a company sends depends on its output. For example, if a company is highly active with articles and blog posts publishing, participating in events, and launching products, it will have frequent newsletters to cover everything.

On the other hand, a slow-moving company won’t have much valuable content to share, so sending frequent newsletters will create no value addition for their readers.

You have to be honest with your subscribers and tell them the frequency of your newsletters when they sign up for them.

Conclusion

When a customer comes in contact with your business, they show interest in it. Newsletters help to maintain this interest and motivate them to take action. In addition, it is a great way to keep your subscribers updated on all the new developments in your business.

