How to Determine Your Career Path

To be successful in your career, you need to understand the process of finding a career. It takes time and effort to do this and it’s important because the road is long. There are no shortcuts, nor magical tricks that will help you find the right career path in an instant. On the other hand, many people struggle because they don’t know where to start – which careers are worth pursuing for their specific skill set or what skillsets can make them attractive to employers.

Why It Matters

According to Jordan Sudberg, finding the right career is important because it will affect your work-life balance and your life in general. The quality of your work-life balance will directly correlate to the quality of life you experience and as a result, how long you live.

5 tips on how to find your career path

Here are a few tips Sudberg shares to help you find a fulfilling career path.

1. Find your passion

The first step to finding your career is to figure out what you enjoy doing. There are many different routes you can take, especially in the current job market where you can apply for anything with a simple sign-up.

2. Keep it realistic

Once you have figured out your passion, make sure it is realistic and sustainable. You don’t want to pursue a career that might get boring after some time or that isn’t truly valuable to society or yourself. Also, make sure it’s a passion that you can stand doing for the next 40 years or so. You might want to keep it as a hobby instead of making it a career in case you get tired of it.

3. Know your competencies

You also want to know your competencies which is basically what you are capable of doing. Your competencies will be more specific than your passions. For example, if you were to pursue a career in business but didn’t know the basics about business, you might find yourself taking crazy risks that could cost you a lot of money.

4. Prioritize education and personal development

You should also prioritize education. Invest in things that will make you better at what you do. For example, if you are going to pursue a career in music, invest in lessons or classes because it’ll help you improve your skills and become better at the skills required for your specific career path.

5. Fulfill your purpose

You should also fulfill your purpose in life. For example, I am pursuing a career in technology because I believe it’s the best way of using my strengths and talents that I have. There is also a good chance that it will help me make the world a better place. You want to find a career that you like doing because it will be enjoyable and fulfilling.

Conclusion

So, Jordan Sudberg thinks that the main points to remember are to find your passion, make sure it is realistic, know your competencies and prioritize education. You want to find a career that you can stand doing long term. There are so many careers in the world it’s hard to pick just one. Take your time and do some research. You don’t want to pick something you’re not passionate about, it will make it hard for you in the long run.