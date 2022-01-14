How to Eliminate Strategic Overload

For a business to succeed and have a competitive advantage in their industry, they have to come up with a strategic plan. Strategic planning involves analyzing the organization’s current status and then identifying and implementing projects to achieve its goals and objectives. Small business owners or entrepreneurs like Alexander Djerassi must create a strategic plan if they want to expand their operations. It is an ongoing exercise that provides detailed directions for the entire corporation.

Strategic planning takes place mainly in top management and includes:

· Identifying the objectives and goals of the organization. They must be clearly defined, measurable, relevant, and achievable.

· Delegating responsibilities and timelines for achieving goals.

· Create a budget

· Track progress and determine if there are any changes

Strategic overload is having too many plans, projects, or goals that do not have any value to the organization. This can happen when the goals and objectives of an organization are unclear, not enough resources to carry out the plan, or employees are not ready for change. Therefore, the processes and projects do not align with the strategy.

Poor communication can also result in strategic overload. Strategic planning involves a lot of preparation and meetings that can last a very long time. This can cause some people to lose track or become disengaged from the plan. Losing focus on one project and working on another will cause delays or even failure.

Strategic overload can occur when key personnel are missing from its implementation. While most of the strategic planning activities take place at the executive level, other levels of the organization need to be in the loop for it to be workable and effective.

Another reason for strategic overload is the lack of data or outdated data. Strategic planning takes a lot of time, so there may be instances where once something is approved, it is already out of date.

How to Eliminate Strategic Overload

A business without a strategic plan has no clear path and will lead to failure. This is the same for an organization with too many plans that do not relate to its goals and objectives. Here are four ways to eliminate strategic overload:

1. Identify who will be a part of the strategic planning. Include representatives from all levels of the organization, such as operations, human resources, finance. Their input will determine the goals and objectives of the business.

2. Do not make assumptions and always use current data to address current issues. Conduct reviews and collect data before making any decision, especially if a business wants to remain relevant.

3. Identify goals and priorities that will ensure the organization’s success. Alexander Djerassi is one of the founding members of Mos.com. It is a college affordability service that has been in operation since 2017. The success of mos.com results from clearly defined objectives and skilled facilitators to carry out the organization’s vision.

4. Think outside of the box or strategic plan. Identify the implementation process, whether there are enough resources to carry it through and if it will be feasible. A major part of strategic planning is knowing when to say no and making tough decisions.