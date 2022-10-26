Training your dog can be daunting, exhausting, and frustrating. However, it is important to remember that the more prepared you are, the easier the process will be.

Little changes to the way you approach your training and keeping certain things in mind can make training your dog not just easier but enjoyable for both of you! Here are some tips for how to prepare your dog for training.

Choose the right time to train

Puppies have shorter attention spans so it is best to train them in short 5-10 minute sessions several times a day. The most important thing is to be consistent with your training

It’s important to start training when your dog is young, but it’s also important to choose a time when they’re alert and not too tired. Avoid training right after a meal or playtime, as they may not be able to focus.

Get the supplies you need

Training will require treats, a collar and leash, and possibly some toys. Dogs respond well to positive reinforcement, so having treats on hand will help them associate good behavior with receiving something they want. It’s important to use small, soft treats that can easily be eaten in one bite so your dog doesn’t get full before the training session is over.

Set up a space to train.

If you’re doing indoor training, choose an area with little to no distractions. You want your dog to be able to focus solely on you and the task at hand, so a quiet room or space in your home is ideal. If you’re training outdoors, find a place away from other people and animals.

Make sure you are in the right mindset

Training can be frustrating, so it’s important to go into it with patience and positivity. If you get frustrated easily, are having a hard day, are feeling irritable, or have a short temper, training may not be the best activity for you and your dog.

Set rules and boundaries before starting the training

You will need to be clear about what you expect from your dog and what they can expect from you. This will help make the training process much smoother for both of you.

Hire a professional

It may seem like cheating, but if you do not think you are cut out for training, are not in the right mindset, or just have too much on your plate and do not have time, then hiring a professional might be the right thing for you.

Having your dog trained makes such a big difference to your relationship with it, your experience, its interaction and socialization with other animals and people, and the quality of life with your dog. If you think you are not ready for the commitment of training your dog or do not think you have the personality or capability of it, then hiring a professional is worth looking into.

With these tips and being fully prepared, you and your dog will have a much better chance of having an enjoyable and successful training experience!