How to Protect Your IT Systems Against Cyberattacks

Modern business IT services are integral to any successful brand. Technology changes every day, and if you aren’t caught up, you and your business are doomed to fall behind. Worse yet, your IT systems are left unprotected, becoming easy pickings a cybercriminal.

Still, it’s never too late to improve. Here we’ll show you four different ways you can create a secure IT infrastructure—and increase your profits and productivity, too.

Fortify Your IT Systems with Software Updates

This one seems so simple, but it’s also one of the most powerful. Sometimes the answer isn’t purchasing new software; it’s ensuring that your existing software is up-to-date.

When you consistently update your IT systems, you simultaneously boost uptime and block hackers. Cybercriminals often use outdated software to access confidential data and cause long-term damage. In fact, hackers used that exact technique to pull off the Microsoft Exchange Zero-Day Exploit.

This one moves irons out any creases and keeps you operationally sound. It also helps keep the network more secure, reducing the risk of cybercrime in the process.

Backup Your Data

You wouldn’t become a homeowner without getting homeowners insurance, right? What about driving a car without auto insurance?

Then don’t use your IT systems without investing in data security services, either.

You need to be able to assure your clients and employees that their confidential information is protected, and you can’t do that if you only store their data in one place. Store your data in multiple locations, preferably in at least one separate physical location from your office.

Strengthen the Passwords to Your IT Systems

Believe it or not, a strong password is your first line of defense against cyberattacks. Of course, passwords alone are not enough, but if you can come up with a unique complicate passphrase rather than a generic eight-letter word, you’ll be much more protected.

Hackers have been known to compile common passwords like “pass,” “1234,” and “guest,” then combine them with common usernames to hack systems across the globe. Their malware searches for IT systems that are guarded by those username and password combinations and installs viruses.

Don’t fall victim to tactics like that. Review your password—and password policies—today.