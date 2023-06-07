Igniting Souls: How Kary Oberbrunner Helps Authors, Entrepreneurs, and Influencers Publish, Protect, and Promote their Intellectual Property

Feeling like your brainchild is being taken for a ride without your permission, huh? Tired of seeing your genius ideas being plagiarized left and right? Fear not, my friend, for Kary Oberbrunner and his team at Igniting Souls are here to save the day!

No more struggling to get your work published or noticed by your target audience. These folks offer a full package deal: publishing, protection, and promotion services. Say what? You heard it right, folks! It’s like having your own personal superhero squad to safeguard your intellectual property.

And let’s be real here, who doesn’t want to be the next big thing in the world of intellectual property? With Igniting Souls at your side, the sky’s the limit! So why wait? Go ahead and give them a holler. Your intellectual property will thank you for it!.

Publishing

Are you an author struggling to get your work published? Igniting Souls can help. They offer publishing services that range from softcover and hardcover to ebook and audio formats. They can also help you publish your work as a non-fungible token, which is perfect for the web 3.0 world. With 18 streams of income available, Igniting Souls can help you monetize your work like never before.

Protection

Do you worry about someone stealing your ideas? Igniting Souls offers intellectual property protection services that make it easy and affordable for you to protect your work. They even own the patent for IP protection in the new world, which means they know how to do it better than anyone else. With their help, you can protect your intellectual property for just $100 in 24 hours, thanks to their proprietary process invention, EasyIP™. By leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts they create a digital asset for your Intellectual Property that verifies and validates you as the creator.

Promotion

Do you struggle with promoting your work to the right audience? Igniting Souls can help. With their marketing services, they can help you reach your target audience and promote your work in ways you never thought possible. They can even help you build a course around your work to generate more revenue streams—eighteen in all

The Benefits

The benefits of working with Igniting Souls are clear. Not only do they offer a wide range of services that cover publishing, protection, and promotion, but they also offer a transformational experience that will change the way you think about your intellectual property. Just ask Justin Donald, a client of Igniting Souls who saw incredible results from their services.

Justin Donald’s Experience

Justin Donald was an author and entrepreneur who struggled with getting his work noticed. He turned to Igniting Souls for help, and they did not disappoint. Not only did they help him publish his work, but they also helped him protect and promote it. The results were incredible. Justin saw a 1200% increase in revenue and was able to retire at the age of 34. He credits Igniting Souls and their transformative services as a major component of bringing his message into the world.

In conclusion, if you’re an author, entrepreneur, or influencer who struggles with getting your intellectual property published, protected, or promoted then, Igniting Souls is the solution you’ve been looking for. They will help you monetize your creation and protect it too . And with their transformational experience, they can help you change the way you think about your intellectual property. So why wait? Contact Igniting Souls today and see how they can help you ignite your soul.

For more information on publishing, protecting and promoting your intellectual property, start the conversation here.