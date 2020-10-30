Important Repairs and Renovations to Make Before Listing Your Home

The process of listing your home can be a relief especially if you are excited to move. You could be downsizing or relocating to another city for a professional opportunity. Regardless of the reason, you want to get the most out of your investment. The last thing you want is your home to be considered a home that needs major repairs and improvements as this will impact offers negatively. Creating a list of repairs that need to be done will likely be presented by a buyer’s real estate agent after the home inspection. You want the home inspection to go seamlessly so there are no offers that fall through. The following are important repairs and renovations you should take care of before listing your home.

Roofing Repairs and Replacement

The roof could be one of the most expensive repairs or replacements that you have to make. Staying on top of the maintenance of the roof is important as a small leak could lead to rot underneath the roof. Roof replacement should be done by a licensed professional that is insured. These professionals can provide a warranty for the roof that can be transferred to a buyer. Keeping branches away from the roof in areas with extreme weather can extend the lifetime of your roof. Wildlife can wreak havoc on a roof with squirrels and raccoons being main culprits for holes in the roof.

Find a Plumber to Make Quick Fixes

Plumbing issues can be immensely expensive to repair as problems tend to compound. Finding water damage in the home due to a leak in a pipe can be enough to have a buyer pull their offer. There are hidden problems in nearly all homes so make sure you don’t encounter any surprises. The odds are that there will just be a few things that need to be done rather than huge repairs.

A Fresh Paint Job

The curb appeal of your home is going to influence the interest buyers have in a home. Painting the home outside and inside can allow for a newer feel which is important. People that have children understand the scapes and marks on walls, this is not what you want to present to buyers. There are plenty of affordable options available to have your home painted. Your real estate agent might have contacts in the home improvement niche that can be of assistance.

HVAC Maintenance

You do not want to be on the hook for a new HVAC system due to yours being faulty. Getting an HVAC professional to perform maintenance before listing the home is important. You might need a few repairs but this will be more affordable than replacing the system as a whole. Any warranty that you have for the system should also be presented to quell the fears of an older outside or indoor unit.