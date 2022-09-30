Improve Your Gut Health With Probiotics

Do you need probiotics? Nearly 72 percent of Americans regularly experience one or more symptoms of digestive distress, and 44 percent of people worldwide went to work in the last month experiencing digestive health problems. Probiotics help maintain the gut microbiome, which is the trillions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses living in the digestive system. Influenced by diet, exercise, and antibiotic use, the gut microbiome affects beyond the digestive tract. Nearly 70 to 80 percent of immune cells are located in the gut, and 95 percent of serotonin, a major mood-influencing hormone, is produced in the large intestine.

While inflammation influences the balance of the gut microbiome, the gut microbiome helps modulate immune response and inflammation. An imbalance of the gut microbiome may contribute to poor immune health along with digestional discomfort.

By altering the immune system’s reaction, generating anti-inflammatory substances, impacting internal organs, preventing the growth of dangerous bacteria, promoting the growth of helpful bacteria, and interacting with other microbes, probiotics may enhance health.

While experts concur that some probiotics efficiently lessen specific digestive disorders and generally improve gastrointestinal discomfort, other health claims have yet to be verified through show promise for future study. Understanding how to choose the best probiotics for you could be an investment in your long-term health.