Is Your House Health-Friendly? Here’s How To Tell

How can homeowners discover whether their homes are health-friendly? There are different ways, but most people have their favorites, like improving the purity of drinking water and eliminating the risk of falling on stairs. If your living space could use a health and wellness makeover, consider the following areas where improvements can have a major impact.

Faulty Ventilation

It’s wise to have HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) systems inspected at least once per year. Be sure to have a licensed professional do the job and give you a written report when the work is complete. Consider having all vents cleaned out and disinfected at the same time. Most contractors offer seasonal discounts for homeowners who get regular inspections and cleanings. Pay to have minor repairs done as well. It’s a smart way to prevent more serious problems.

Dangerous Staircases & Steps

Take a long, close look at all the steps in your living space. Unless you reside in a one-level house, you need to travel up and down one or more flights of stairs every time you move about your home. That’s not a problem if you’re healthy enough to handle the constant climbing and the steps are in excellent shape. In so many homes, many find themselves dealing with worn or torn stairway carpets, handrails that aren’t strong enough to support more than a small amount of weight, wood surfaces that are too smooth to prevent falls, and more.

For owners who want a direct and effective solution, home elevators offer an affordable way to make any living space safer. Fortunately, Canadian home elevator prices are reasonable and competitive for first-time owners and older couples who are getting ready to retire. Of course, there are other reasons to install a domestic elevator. Some people do so just to improve the look of the place or add value to the property. But when it comes to eliminating the risk of falling or slipping on stairs, a personal elevator is the preferred solution.

Impure Water

Water quality is directly related to the geographic location of a home, the quality of plumbing, and other factors. Every homeowner seems to have a strong opinion about the quality of the water that comes out of their taps. Some complain of acidic tastes or hints of saline in their domestic supply of water. Others only consume bottled products for fear of ingesting too much fluoride, a common additive by municipalities all over the world. What’s the solution to water that tastes terrible and might pose a health hazard?

The most cost-efficient way to deal with the situation is to install a purifier on one or more taps in your home. If you’re okay with showing and bathing in unfiltered H2O, there’s no need to install a household purification system. They can be costly, and you need to hire a professional to do the job. However, at-the-tap purifiers are available in major hardware stores and are affordable. It takes about an hour to attach a typical unit to a kitchen or bathroom faucet. Change filters according to instructions, which is about once every three months.